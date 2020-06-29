COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death

The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,551 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 449 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,246.
Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests, additional 43,551 tests were performed today, revealing 449 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 48,246. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 314.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 665 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 37,076.
Dr. Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 37,076 with 665 cases recovered today after receiving treatment. Since the beginning of June, UAE has had a daily recovery average of 660 cases. #UAEGov
This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 11,073 to 10,856 today, June 29.
The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Police, has set a specific condition that only those who could present a negative result for their COVID-19 test will be allowed entry.
A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office states that the said test result should be presented within 48 hours.
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.
NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.
