UAE reiterates warning of up to Dh100,000 (Php1.3M) fine for COVID-19 violators following uptick on number of active cases

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 387 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,360. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
UAE’s stem cell treatment treats 2000 COVID-19 patients
(WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) has now treated more than 2000 patients suffering from COVID-19, with 1200 already fully recovered from the effects of the virus. ADSCC announced today that it had succeeded in ramping up the number of treatments from the...
UAE reports 410 new cases, total now at 46,973 with two deaths
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 410 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,973. More than 49,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health...
WATCH: Al Ain residents celebrate the end of National Sterilization program, wave the UAE flag on the streets at 12 AM
Residents in Al Ain has celebrated the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme on June 24, signifying the lifting of the curfew timings all over the UAE. In a video sent by John Andrew Bondaon Librando to The Filipino Times, motorists are seen...
The UAE government has reiterated its warning to the public to strictly follow all preventive measures and health guidelines set to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
Following several days of huge improvements, the UAE’s downward trend came to a halt last June 25 with 11,090 active cases as numbers went up once again to 11,215 as of June 27.
Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, reminded both UAE citizens and residents of the necessity of cooperation to abide by the rules to ensure everyone’s safety as the government has witnessed a huge increase in violations since lockdown rules were lifted last Wednesday, June 24.
“Since completion of the National Disinfection Programme, the relevant authorities have observed a significant increase in the number of violations of the preventative measures. Such reckless behaviour will work against the preventative measures, which have been so important in helping to control the spread of the virus,” said Al Zaabi.
Al Zaabi noted that among the most common violations include failing to ensure safety distance norms; failing to wear masks; and organising gatherings in public and private places.
The Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution stated that those found with repeated violations would face jail time and huge fines.
“As per the Attorney General’s decision, the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months and an increased fine of AED100,000,” said Al Zaabi.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
