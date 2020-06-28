Sunday, June 28, 2020

Jun 28 20, 7:58 am

UAE’s stem cell treatment treats 2000 COVID-19 patients

Jun 26 2020

(WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) has now treated more than 2000 patients suffering from COVID-19, with 1200 already fully recovered from the effects of the virus. ADSCC announced today that it had succeeded in ramping up the number of treatments from the...

UAE reports 410 new cases, total now at 46,973 with two deaths

Jun 26 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 410 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,973. More than 49,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health...

UAE reiterates warning of up to Dh100,000 (Php1.3M) fine for COVID-19 violators following uptick on number of active cases

by | News

Jun. 28, 20 | 7:58 am

The UAE government has reiterated its warning to the public to strictly follow all preventive measures and health guidelines set to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

Following several days of huge improvements, the UAE’s downward trend came to a halt last June 25 with 11,090 active cases as numbers went up once again to 11,215 as of June 27.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE publicizes photographs of COVID-19 violators fined up to Dh 50,000 (Php 679,000)

Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, reminded both UAE citizens and residents of the necessity of cooperation to abide by the rules to ensure everyone’s safety as the government has witnessed a huge increase in violations since lockdown rules were lifted last Wednesday, June 24.

“Since completion of the National Disinfection Programme, the relevant authorities have observed a significant increase in the number of violations of the preventative measures. Such reckless behaviour will work against the preventative measures, which have been so important in helping to control the spread of the virus,” said Al Zaabi.

Al Zaabi noted that among the most common violations include failing to ensure safety distance norms; failing to wear masks; and organising gatherings in public and private places.

READ ON: Photos, names of COVID-19 quarantine violators to be published

The Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution stated that those found with repeated violations would face jail time and huge fines.

“As per the Attorney General’s decision, the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months and an increased fine of AED100,000,” said Al Zaabi.

