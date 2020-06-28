PH ensures OWWA, PhilHealth will not go bankrupt

The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that OWWA has already asked the Senate an additional Php 5 billion supplemental budget to help fund its ongoing activities to support overseas Filipino workers especially those who were repatriated.

Secretary Roque also stated that both President Duterte and lawmakers in the country would find ways to augment the funds of PhilHealth, after the state-run health insurer sought the delayed implementation of the Universal Health Care Act.

“Sa panahon po ng pandemya, ang OWWA at ang PhilHealth hindi po natin papayagang malugi,” said Secretary Roque.

In addition, Secretary Roque assured that the Philippine Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would look into reports that OFWs have resorted to selling their blood after losing their jobs there.

“Pinaimbestigahan na po iyan sa ating LABATT o iyong Labor Attaché natin, as we speak, at minamabuti po natin na makarating pati po iyong mga ayuda na binibigay natin sa mga OFWs natin na hindi makauwi dahil sa lockdown,” he said.

More than 52,000 OFWs have returned home since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed.

About 30,000 OFWs are expected to return home in the next few months, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Roque said the DOLE would expedite the process of providing assistance to non-OFWs whose livelihoods were also affected by the pandemic.