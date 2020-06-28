European suspected of killing 75-year-old Filipina wife

Philippine authorities have arrested a 75-year-old European as a primary suspect in the killing of his 75-year-old Filipina wife who resides in the Quezon Province.

Reports reveal that the body of his wife, Basilisa Crisologo-Turk, was found in its early decomposition stages on the ground beside their house at”Isla German” at Barangay Ibabang Polo. Quezon Police Chief Colonel Audie Madrideo identified the suspect as Martin Carl Otto Turk.

Helinda Crisologo, notified the authorities when her sister wasn’t responding to her calls. The victim had earlier informed her relatives that she and her husband and an argument which ended with death threats at her.

While authorities did not specify the cause of death so far, they found a 21-inch piece of wood, one 15-inch long bladed weapon, and a mobile phone beside the victim’s body.

The suspect is currently detained at the Pagbilao police jail after he was nabbed by barangay tanods before he was turned over to the authorities.