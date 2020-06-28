European suspected of killing 75-year-old Filipina wife

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves the lungs of people who succumbed to the disease completely damaged, and that those who stayed with it for more than a month can face potential lung problems, according to a study done by an expert in UK. Cardiovascular Science...
PH breaches 35,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 653 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 35,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 35,455. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
KNOW THE LAW: Up to Dh 500,000 penalty for online selling without license in UAE
Residents in United Arab Emirates (UAE) may face stiff penalties reaching to almost half a million or Dh500,000 by selling online without a license. These include online catering, tailoring and beauty businesses from home. Selling clothes, homemade food, shoes and...
PH ensures OWWA, PhilHealth will not go bankrupt
The Philippines has affirmed the public of its full support to both the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Philippine Health Insurance Corp., stating that the national government will not allow the aforementioned entities to undergo financial disruptions....
Philippine authorities have arrested a 75-year-old European as a primary suspect in the killing of his 75-year-old Filipina wife who resides in the Quezon Province.
Reports reveal that the body of his wife, Basilisa Crisologo-Turk, was found in its early decomposition stages on the ground beside their house at”Isla German” at Barangay Ibabang Polo. Quezon Police Chief Colonel Audie Madrideo identified the suspect as Martin Carl Otto Turk.
RELATED STORY: Father walks from Pasig to Makati to bring his dead son home
Helinda Crisologo, notified the authorities when her sister wasn’t responding to her calls. The victim had earlier informed her relatives that she and her husband and an argument which ended with death threats at her.
While authorities did not specify the cause of death so far, they found a 21-inch piece of wood, one 15-inch long bladed weapon, and a mobile phone beside the victim’s body.
READ ON: Man found dead on train in Thailand positive for COVID-19
The suspect is currently detained at the Pagbilao police jail after he was nabbed by barangay tanods before he was turned over to the authorities.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved