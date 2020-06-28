Sunday, June 28, 2020

Jun 28 20, 6:56 pm

European suspected of killing 75-year-old Filipina wife

Jun 28 2020

Philippine authorities have arrested a 75-year-old European as a primary suspect in the killing of his 75-year-old Filipina wife who resides in the Quezon Province. Reports reveal that the body of his wife, Basilisa Crisologo-Turk, was found in its early decomposition...

Expert says COVID-19 can severely, permanently damage victims’ lungs

Jun 28 2020

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves the lungs of people who succumbed to the disease completely damaged, and that those who stayed with it for more than a month can face potential lung problems, according to a study done by an expert in UK. Cardiovascular Science...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

COVID-19: 437 new cases in UAE, total now at 47,797 with two deaths

by | News

Jun. 28, 20 | 6:56 pm

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 437 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,797.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 313.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 577 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 36,411.

This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 11,215 to 11,073 today, June 28.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions

he UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place.

Dubai previously had a curfew window between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am while the rest of the emirates had implemented movement restrictions an hour earlier, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi lifts movement restrictions for residents; retains restrictions on entry towards emirate

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.

COVID-19 UAElatest UAE COVID-19uae covid-19UAE COVID-19 latest

Jobs

Latest News

COVID-19: 437 new cases in UAE, total now at 47,797 with two deaths

COVID-19: 437 new cases in UAE, total now at 47,797 with two deaths

Jun 28, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 437 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,797. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to...

European suspected of killing 75-year-old Filipina wife

European suspected of killing 75-year-old Filipina wife

Jun 28, 2020

Philippine authorities have arrested a 75-year-old European as a primary suspect in the killing of his 75-year-old Filipina wife who resides in the Quezon Province. Reports reveal that the body of his wife, Basilisa Crisologo-Turk, was found in its early decomposition...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
European suspected of killing 75-year-old Filipina wife
Published On  June 28, 2020
Expert says COVID-19 can severely, permanently damage victims’ lungs
Published On  June 28, 2020
PH breaches 35,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 653 newly infected patients
Published On  June 28, 2020
Close