COVID-19: 437 new cases in UAE, total now at 47,797 with two deaths

Philippine authorities have arrested a 75-year-old European as a primary suspect in the killing of his 75-year-old Filipina wife who resides in the Quezon Province. Reports reveal that the body of his wife, Basilisa Crisologo-Turk, was found in its early decomposition...
Expert says COVID-19 can severely, permanently damage victims’ lungs
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves the lungs of people who succumbed to the disease completely damaged, and that those who stayed with it for more than a month can face potential lung problems, according to a study done by an expert in UK. Cardiovascular Science...
PH breaches 35,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 653 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 35,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 35,455. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
KNOW THE LAW: Up to Dh 500,000 penalty for online selling without license in UAE
Residents in United Arab Emirates (UAE) may face stiff penalties reaching to almost half a million or Dh500,000 by selling online without a license. These include online catering, tailoring and beauty businesses from home. Selling clothes, homemade food, shoes and...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 437 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,797.
The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 313.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 577 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 36,411.
This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 11,215 to 11,073 today, June 28.
RELATED STORY: UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions
he UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place.
Dubai previously had a curfew window between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am while the rest of the emirates had implemented movement restrictions an hour earlier, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.
READ ON: Abu Dhabi lifts movement restrictions for residents; retains restrictions on entry towards emirate
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.
NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.
