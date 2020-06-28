COVID-19: 437 new cases in UAE, total now at 47,797 with two deaths

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 437 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,797.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 313.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 577 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 36,411.

This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 11,215 to 11,073 today, June 28.

he UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place.

Dubai previously had a curfew window between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am while the rest of the emirates had implemented movement restrictions an hour earlier, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.