14 Filipinos missing in Mindoro after boat hits Chinese ship

Fourteen Filipinos have gone missing in Occidental Mindoro after their boat hits a Chinese cargo vessel in Cape Calavite on June 28, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Southern Tagalog confirmed to Rappler.

In an interview with DZRH radio, general manager of the boat owner Irma Fishing and Trading Fermin Soto said that the Chinese vessel collided with and badly damaged M/V Liberty Cinco at 1 AM. They started searching for the boat when it failed to show up at Navotas Fish Port at 7 AM.

Soto said they ordered their other boats to head to the vicinity of the vessel’s last known location, wherein they found its casing as well as its other items dispersed on the water. However, there we no signs of the fishermen and two Irma staff onboard the Liberty Cinco, even as PCG divers inspected the massively damaged boat and the area where it capsized.

READ ALSO: Filipino crew, 12 others missing after cargo vessel collided with fishing boat in Japan

When they confronted the crew of Chinese cargo vessel, PCG told Rappler that they did not know about the Irma boat as well as its passengers.

Soto, however, said that the Coast Guard saw some damage on the Chinese vessel, indicating that it might have hit Liberty Cinco.

PCG told Rappler that they will resume the dive search on June 29, while Soto said his boats will remain in the vicinity of the incident to search for the missing Filipinos. He also asked the help of other fishermen in the area to look for the missing passengers.

SEE ALSO: 4 distressed Pinoys rescued after vessel sank, captain still missing