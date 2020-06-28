14 Filipinos missing in Mindoro after boat hits Chinese ship

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 52,527 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 437 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 47,797. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to...
European suspected of killing 75-year-old Filipina wife
Philippine authorities have arrested a 75-year-old European as a primary suspect in the killing of his 75-year-old Filipina wife who resides in the Quezon Province. Reports reveal that the body of his wife, Basilisa Crisologo-Turk, was found in its early decomposition...
Expert says COVID-19 can severely, permanently damage victims’ lungs
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves the lungs of people who succumbed to the disease completely damaged, and that those who stayed with it for more than a month can face potential lung problems, according to a study done by an expert in UK. Cardiovascular Science...
PH breaches 35,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 653 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 35,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 35,455. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Fourteen Filipinos have gone missing in Occidental Mindoro after their boat hits a Chinese cargo vessel in Cape Calavite on June 28, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Southern Tagalog confirmed to Rappler.
In an interview with DZRH radio, general manager of the boat owner Irma Fishing and Trading Fermin Soto said that the Chinese vessel collided with and badly damaged M/V Liberty Cinco at 1 AM. They started searching for the boat when it failed to show up at Navotas Fish Port at 7 AM.
Soto said they ordered their other boats to head to the vicinity of the vessel’s last known location, wherein they found its casing as well as its other items dispersed on the water. However, there we no signs of the fishermen and two Irma staff onboard the Liberty Cinco, even as PCG divers inspected the massively damaged boat and the area where it capsized.
READ ALSO: Filipino crew, 12 others missing after cargo vessel collided with fishing boat in Japan
When they confronted the crew of Chinese cargo vessel, PCG told Rappler that they did not know about the Irma boat as well as its passengers.
Soto, however, said that the Coast Guard saw some damage on the Chinese vessel, indicating that it might have hit Liberty Cinco.
PCG told Rappler that they will resume the dive search on June 29, while Soto said his boats will remain in the vicinity of the incident to search for the missing Filipinos. He also asked the help of other fishermen in the area to look for the missing passengers.
SEE ALSO: 4 distressed Pinoys rescued after vessel sank, captain still missing
