UAE reports 410 new cases, total now at 46,973 with two deaths

Residents in Al Ain has celebrated the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme on June 24, signifying the lifting of the curfew timings all over the UAE. In a video sent by John Andrew Bondaon Librando to The Filipino Times, motorists are seen...
After being free of COVID-19, Richard Gomez says cases in Ormoc rises quickly as people return to provinces
Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez said that the Visayan city is seeing a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after the government allowed for the return of stranded individuals back to their home provinces. In a report by 24 Oras, Gomez said...
WATCH: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” operation nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud, money laundering
Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering. Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as 'Hushpuppi'...
COVID 19: 430 new cases in UAE, total now at 46,563 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 430 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,563. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 410 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,973.
More than 49,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health authorities, revealing 410 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 46,973. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 26, 2020
The ministry also reported two patients who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 310.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 35,469. with 304 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 26, 2020
In addition, the UAE has reported over 304 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 35,469.
RELATED STORY: UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions
he UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place.
Dubai previously had a curfew window between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am while the rest of the emirates had implemented movement restrictions an hour earlier, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.
READ ON: Abu Dhabi lifts movement restrictions for residents; retains restrictions on entry towards emirate
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.
NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
