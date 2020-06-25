WATCH: Al Ain residents celebrate the end of National Sterilization program, wave the UAE flag on the streets at 12 AM

Residents in Al Ain has celebrated the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme on June 24, signifying the lifting of the curfew timings all over the UAE.

In a video sent by John Andrew Bondaon Librando to The Filipino Times, motorists are seen driving through the streets while waving UAE flags at around 12 AM on June 25.

The UAE has ended the country’s National Sterilization Programme for public spaces, facilities and transportation on June 24.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that while the programme has ended, sterilization is expected to continue at public buildings.

“Today we announce the completion of the National Disinfection Program, which covered the country’s public facilities and transportation. However, the public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

The NCEMA Spokesperson also reminded the public to continue following the country’s precautionary safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by avoiding public gatherings and following proper social distancing protocols.

