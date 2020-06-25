WATCH: Al Ain residents celebrate the end of National Sterilization program, wave the UAE flag on the streets at 12 AM

Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez said that the Visayan city is seeing a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after the government allowed for the return of stranded individuals back to their home provinces. In a report by 24 Oras, Gomez said...
WATCH: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” operation nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud, money laundering
Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering. Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as 'Hushpuppi'...
COVID 19: 430 new cases in UAE, total now at 46,563 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 430 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,563. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
DOLE confirms availability of BPO jobs for repatriated OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry. DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated...
Residents in Al Ain has celebrated the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme on June 24, signifying the lifting of the curfew timings all over the UAE.
In a video sent by John Andrew Bondaon Librando to The Filipino Times, motorists are seen driving through the streets while waving UAE flags at around 12 AM on June 25.
The UAE has ended the country’s National Sterilization Programme for public spaces, facilities and transportation on June 24.
Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that while the programme has ended, sterilization is expected to continue at public buildings.
“Today we announce the completion of the National Disinfection Program, which covered the country’s public facilities and transportation. However, the public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.
The NCEMA Spokesperson also reminded the public to continue following the country’s precautionary safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by avoiding public gatherings and following proper social distancing protocols.
