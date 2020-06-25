Thursday, June 25, 2020

Suspected COVID-19 patient dies after family members ‘unplug his ventilator to open air conditioner’

Jun. 25, 20 | 1:55 pm

A man in India has died after his relatives allegedly unplugged his ventilator so they can plug an air conditioner, as the temperature reaches 106 degrees.

According to a report by Indian Express, the 40-year-old man was admitted to the ICU unit of Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital in Kota after doctors believed he got infected with the disease. He was then transferred to an isolation ward after another patient tested positive for the disease.

His relatives brought an air conditioner to the hospital to combat the sweltering heat. However, as the room only has one socket, they allegedly unplugged his ventilator so they can open the air conditioner.

READ ALSO: 65-year-old Filipino dies after six hospitals refused admission

In another report by Vice News, staff at the hospital said they deactivated the air conditioners in the isolation ward in order to alleviate the spread of the virus.

When the relatives unplugged the ventilator, the backup battery only lasted 30 minutes. Worried about the status of the patients, the family members turned to hospital staffers to stabilize his condition. They performed CPR, but they were unable to revive him.

According to the hospital officials, they are now investigating the incident.

After the man died, his COVID-19 results came, which turned out to be negative.

SEE ALSO: Man blames private hospitals for death of 2-year-old child

