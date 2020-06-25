PH urges private school to postpone tuition hikes citing pandemic concerns

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment assures all returning overseas Filipinos that all data which have been logged at the OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) is secure and safe in the hands of the government. All OFWs returning to the country have...
No more curfew in UAE following conclusion of National Sterilization Programme; intercity buses remain suspended
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place. Dubai previously had a curfew window...
Abu Dhabi lifts movement restrictions for residents; retains restrictions on entry towards emirate
The UAE government's recent announcement states that the National Sterilization Programme has concluded, which covers the Abu Dhabi emirate as residents are now rid of any movement restrictions within the emirate. Residents are free to exit the emirate with no...
UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions
The UAE has officially announced the completion of the country's National Sterilization Programme for public spaces, facilities and transportation as Wednesday, June 24. This signifies that the public can now move freely at any time of the day, pursuant and with full...
The Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd) is urging private schools across the country to defer plans for tuition hikes to consider the financial situation of Filipino families who were severely affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
DepEd states that while they do understand that private educational institutions require sustainability to ensure that it continues to provide quality education, it should be balanced to accommodate those who are experiencing financial difficulties as well.
“However, this objective must be balanced with the accessibility of these services to learners, particularly those whose families are experiencing financial difficulties brought by the imposition of necessary Covid-19 management measures,” the statement read.
RELATED STORY: PH mulls providing Php 1,500 internet allowance for educators
The department also stated that private schools should be more transparent regarding the breakdown and structure of both tuition fees and other miscellaneous charges for the upcoming academic year. DepEd also acknowledged concerns that there have been educational institutions that have been imposing charges which are not consistent with distance learning requirements.
The Education Act of 1982 Section 42 mandates the determination of private schools’ rate of tuition and other school fees or charges subject to the rules and regulations promulgated by the DepEd.
The DepEd, through its Department Order (DO) No.88 Series 2010 or the Revised Manual of Regulations for Private Schools in Basic Education, provided private schools guidelines on tuition and miscellaneous charges for their “application for increase, required consultation, and proper allocation of tuition fees”.
READ ON: Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide
“We also note the concerns of private schools over DO 13, series 2020 on the Readiness Assessment Checklist for Learning Delivery Modalities in the Learning Continuity Plan of Private Schools,” it added.
The department will hold a consultation meeting with major private school associations — the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations; Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines; Association of Christian Schools, Colleges and Universities; Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities; and Federation of Associations of Private School Administrators.
BROCHURES
