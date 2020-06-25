PH breaches 33,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 778 newly infected patients

A man in India has died after his relatives allegedly unplugged his ventilator so they can plug an air conditioner, as the temperature reaches 106 degrees. According to a report by Indian Express, the 40-year-old man was admitted to the ICU unit of Maharao Bhimsingh...
Emirates to fly home Filipinos across eight flights this July
Emirates plans to operate eight flights between Dubai and Clark International Airport, during the month of July, allowing travellers currently in the Philippines to connect to any destination on Emirates' current network of 40 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific,...
High-end salon in New York that offers haircut as high as USD1,000 starts serving 1,200 people in waitlist
A high-end salon in Manhattan that offers haircuts as high as USD1,000 have started working on its backlog of clients—as many as 1,200—as New York reopens businesses after three months of lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Washington Post,...
AFP aids in repatriation of over 299 distressed overseas Filipinos
The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced the success of its recent Joint Task Force Pag-Pauli (JTFP) that saw 299 overseas Filipinos repatriated and reunited with their families in the Philippines. All repatriated Filipinos had been affected by the conflict and...
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 33,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 778 new cases. The total number now stands at 33,069.
DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 8,910, after 255 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.
In addition, the department announced 8 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,212
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved