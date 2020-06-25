Thursday, June 25, 2020

Jun 25 20, 9:49 am

COVID-19: UAE reports 450 new cases, total now at 46,133 with two deaths

Jun 24 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,291 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 450 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,133. إجراء 44,291 فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 450 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض...

NAIA confirms two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among airport police

Jun 24 2020

An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. MIAA Public Affairs Department...

No more curfew in UAE following conclusion of National Sterilization Programme; intercity buses remain suspended

by | News

Jun. 25, 20 | 9:49 am

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place.

Dubai previously had a curfew window between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am while the rest of the emirates had implemented movement restrictions an hour earlier, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.

“We urge the public to continue to follow health practices and abide by the precautionary measures taken by #UAEGov to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri who furthered that public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected.

In addition, the NCEMA spokesperson also urged the public not to conduct gatherings, family visits and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Marhaba Dubai!

Marhaba Dubai!

Jun 24, 2020

Dubai leads the world once again as among the first cities to reopen their doors to the world for tourism and entertainment --expecting to welcome its first batch of visitors this coming July 7. Filipinos holding valid working and resident visas and other expats in...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

