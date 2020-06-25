No more curfew in UAE following conclusion of National Sterilization Programme; intercity buses remain suspended

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place.

Dubai previously had a curfew window between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am while the rest of the emirates had implemented movement restrictions an hour earlier, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.

“We urge the public to continue to follow health practices and abide by the precautionary measures taken by #UAEGov to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri who furthered that public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected.

In addition, the NCEMA spokesperson also urged the public not to conduct gatherings, family visits and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.