High-end salon in New York that offers haircut as high as USD1,000 starts serving 1,200 people in waitlist

A high-end salon in Manhattan that offers haircuts as high as USD1,000 have started working on its backlog of clients—as many as 1,200—as New York reopens businesses after three months of lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a report by Washington Post, Julien Farel Restore Salon, Spa & Fitness have started combing through its long waitlist of people who have been looking forward to get their post-lockdown look. So far, salon officials said they have 160 appointments scheduled just on June 24.

READ ALSO: Dubai resumes salon operations, imposes appointment/ticketing system

To accommodate the demand, Director of operations Samantha Goldberg told The Post that they are staying an additional hour past its scheduled closing time of 9 PM. She, however, assured that the salon adheres to the safety regulations against the disease, such as wearing masks for staff, requiring customers to wear face coverings, temperature screening, putting customers’ purses in plastic bags, and handing out individual wipes.

“We, to be honest, have been working around the clock and probably have about 200 people left, believe it or not. But we’re respecting all of New York City’s restrictions,” she said.

The prices of its haircuts, according to salon’s chief executive officer Suelyn Farel, ranges between USD160 and USD400, and can go as high as USD1,000 if it is done by her husband and main stylist Julien Farel—who previously did the hair of Katie Holmes, Cristina Cuomo, and Rafael Nadal.

SEE ALSO: List of businesses allowed to stay open in UAE