After being free of COVID-19, Richard Gomez says cases in Ormoc rises quickly as people return to provinces

Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering. Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as 'Hushpuppi'...
COVID 19: 430 new cases in UAE, total now at 46,563 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 430 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,563. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
DOLE confirms availability of BPO jobs for repatriated OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry. DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated...
PH breaches 33,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 778 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 33,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 778 new cases. The total number now stands at 33,069. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez said that the Visayan city is seeing a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after the government allowed for the return of stranded individuals back to their home provinces.
In a report by 24 Oras, Gomez said that the returning individuals came from Manila and Cebu—two of the most impacted cities in the country.
“Mabilis ‘yung pagdami kasi mabilis din ‘yung pagpapadala nila ng mga returnees, ‘no, coming from Manila and Cebu,” Gomez told GMA News.
READ ALSO: Duterte orders LGUs to accept returning OFWs back to home provinces
He said that the local government would have prepared ahead if there was a proper coordination about their return. The non-stop return of travelers, Gomez added, has overwhelmed the city’s quarantine facilities.
“It’s not just in Ormoc City. This is happening all over the country. Hindi lahat ng LGUs kaya ang pinapadala nila,” Gomez said.
“Kaya kailangan may timing. ‘Yung medical facilities in Ormoc City, it’s not that much. We have three hospitals that can only handle 300 patients at a time,” GMA News quoted the mayor as saying.
Gomez has requested the Department of the Interior and the Local Government to temporarily stop returnees from July 1 to 15 as the city already reaches full capacity.
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier launched its “Balik Probinsya” program in order to help Filipinos return to their homes after being stranded due the pandemic.
SEE ALSO: President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved