After being free of COVID-19, Richard Gomez says cases in Ormoc rises quickly as people return to provinces

Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez said that the Visayan city is seeing a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after the government allowed for the return of stranded individuals back to their home provinces.

In a report by 24 Oras, Gomez said that the returning individuals came from Manila and Cebu—two of the most impacted cities in the country.

“Mabilis ‘yung pagdami kasi mabilis din ‘yung pagpapadala nila ng mga returnees, ‘no, coming from Manila and Cebu,” Gomez told GMA News.

He said that the local government would have prepared ahead if there was a proper coordination about their return. The non-stop return of travelers, Gomez added, has overwhelmed the city’s quarantine facilities.

“It’s not just in Ormoc City. This is happening all over the country. Hindi lahat ng LGUs kaya ang pinapadala nila,” Gomez said.

“Kaya kailangan may timing. ‘Yung medical facilities in Ormoc City, it’s not that much. We have three hospitals that can only handle 300 patients at a time,” GMA News quoted the mayor as saying.

Gomez has requested the Department of the Interior and the Local Government to temporarily stop returnees from July 1 to 15 as the city already reaches full capacity.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier launched its “Balik Probinsya” program in order to help Filipinos return to their homes after being stranded due the pandemic.

