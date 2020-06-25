Thursday, June 25, 2020

Jun 25 20, 12:30 pm

PH assures OFWs of secure data protection in OASIS information system

Jun 25 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment assures all returning overseas Filipinos that all data which have been logged at the OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) is secure and safe in the hands of the government. All OFWs returning to the country have...

AFP aids in repatriation of over 299 distressed overseas Filipinos

by | News

Jun. 25, 20 | 12:30 pm

The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced the success of its recent Joint Task Force Pag-Pauli (JTFP) that saw 299 overseas Filipinos repatriated and reunited with their families in the Philippines.

All repatriated Filipinos had been affected by the conflict and impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Of the total number, 227 OFWs came from Algeria, 40 from Libya, and 20 from Tunisia who availed of chartered flights arranged by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). They arrived in the country on June 22.

“This also proves our capability to respond to the needs of our kababayans abroad. We are now more armed with experience and knowledge as we collectively face and surmount challenges here at home,” said AFP Chief of Staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., in a statement.

RELATED STORY: President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces

Earlier, the JTFP has been instrumental in providing International Liaison Officers (ILOs) to assist the DFA’s rapid response team to escort 12 Filipinos from Libya in March 10. The JTF has also deployed two ILOs in Iraq, one each in the cities of Erbil and Baghdad.

AFP’s Naval Task Force 82 also repatriated 30 Filipinos from India and Sri Lanka aboard BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602) and escorted by BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16).

READ ON: https://filipinotimes.net/news/2020/06/25/ph-assures-ofws-of-secure-data-protection-in-oasis-information-system/

The two vessels also transported 59 boxes or 200,000 pieces of face masks from India to the Philippines.

