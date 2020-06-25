AFP aids in repatriation of over 299 distressed overseas Filipinos

The Philippines' Department of Education (DepEd) is urging private schools across the country to defer plans for tuition hikes to consider the financial situation of Filipino families who were severely affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)....
PH assures OFWs of secure data protection in OASIS information system
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment assures all returning overseas Filipinos that all data which have been logged at the OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) is secure and safe in the hands of the government. All OFWs returning to the country have...
No more curfew in UAE following conclusion of National Sterilization Programme; intercity buses remain suspended
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place. Dubai previously had a curfew window...
Abu Dhabi lifts movement restrictions for residents; retains restrictions on entry towards emirate
The UAE government's recent announcement states that the National Sterilization Programme has concluded, which covers the Abu Dhabi emirate as residents are now rid of any movement restrictions within the emirate. Residents are free to exit the emirate with no...
The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced the success of its recent Joint Task Force Pag-Pauli (JTFP) that saw 299 overseas Filipinos repatriated and reunited with their families in the Philippines.
All repatriated Filipinos had been affected by the conflict and impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Of the total number, 227 OFWs came from Algeria, 40 from Libya, and 20 from Tunisia who availed of chartered flights arranged by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). They arrived in the country on June 22.
“This also proves our capability to respond to the needs of our kababayans abroad. We are now more armed with experience and knowledge as we collectively face and surmount challenges here at home,” said AFP Chief of Staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., in a statement.
RELATED STORY: President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Earlier, the JTFP has been instrumental in providing International Liaison Officers (ILOs) to assist the DFA’s rapid response team to escort 12 Filipinos from Libya in March 10. The JTF has also deployed two ILOs in Iraq, one each in the cities of Erbil and Baghdad.
AFP’s Naval Task Force 82 also repatriated 30 Filipinos from India and Sri Lanka aboard BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602) and escorted by BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16).
READ ON: https://filipinotimes.net/news/2020/06/25/ph-assures-ofws-of-secure-data-protection-in-oasis-information-system/
The two vessels also transported 59 boxes or 200,000 pieces of face masks from India to the Philippines.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved