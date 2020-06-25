COVID 19: 430 new cases in UAE, total now at 46,563 with one death

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry. DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated...
PH breaches 33,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 778 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 33,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 778 new cases. The total number now stands at 33,069. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Suspected COVID-19 patient dies after family members ‘unplug his ventilator to open air conditioner’
A man in India has died after his relatives allegedly unplugged his ventilator so they can plug an air conditioner, as the temperature reaches 106 degrees. According to a report by Indian Express, the 40-year-old man was admitted to the ICU unit of Maharao Bhimsingh...
Emirates to fly home Filipinos across eight flights this July
Emirates plans to operate eight flights between Dubai and Clark International Airport, during the month of July, allowing travellers currently in the Philippines to connect to any destination on Emirates' current network of 40 destinations in the GCC, Asia Pacific,...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 430 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,563.
The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 308.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 760 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 35,165.
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 11,421 to 11,090 today, June 25.
RELATED STORY: UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions
he UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recently announced that completion of the National Sterilization Programme, which signifies that movement restrictions will no longer be in place.
Dubai previously had a curfew window between 11:00 pm to 6:00 am while the rest of the emirates had implemented movement restrictions an hour earlier, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.
READ ON: Abu Dhabi lifts movement restrictions for residents; retains restrictions on entry towards emirate
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.
NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
