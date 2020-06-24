UAE job seekers from private sector urged to register at MOHRE job portal

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) urges expats whose jobs have been affected by the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease to register at the MOHRE Virtual Labour Market where they can find potential employment.

The website: https://careers.mohre.gov.ae/ offers registrations for both job seekers to find jobs that suit their capabilities so that they could continue working in the country.

Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2020 in the UAE states that employers should register the employees that they have terminated for redundancy to be recruited by other businesses.

Article 4 of the same Decree in the UAE states that any companies or businesses seeking to employ non-Emirati workers during the period of stopping the overseas employment must post their vacancies on the Virtual Labour Market, search the available employees’ database, and select what is suitable for their requirements.