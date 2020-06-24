UAE job seekers from private sector urged to register at MOHRE job portal

(WAM) -- Following a ceremony held today via video conference between Abu Dhabi and Beijing, health authorities from the United Arab Emirates have announced the commencement of the world’s first phase III clinical trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine. Inspired by...
Filipina nurse in Saudi succumbs to COVID-19
Another Filipino frontliner working as a nurse at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has died due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). READ ALSO: 34-year-old Filipino nurse succumbs to COVID-19 in London Marilyn Sabdani worked...
PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests
The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more...
GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps
Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons. The good news is that Facebook has...
The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) urges expats whose jobs have been affected by the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease to register at the MOHRE Virtual Labour Market where they can find potential employment.
The website: https://careers.mohre.gov.ae/ offers registrations for both job seekers to find jobs that suit their capabilities so that they could continue working in the country.
Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2020 in the UAE states that employers should register the employees that they have terminated for redundancy to be recruited by other businesses.
Article 4 of the same Decree in the UAE states that any companies or businesses seeking to employ non-Emirati workers during the period of stopping the overseas employment must post their vacancies on the Virtual Labour Market, search the available employees’ database, and select what is suitable for their requirements.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
