Filipina nurse in Saudi succumbs to COVID-19

Jun 23 2020

Another Filipino frontliner working as a nurse at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has died due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). READ ALSO: 34-year-old Filipino nurse succumbs to COVID-19 in London Marilyn Sabdani worked...

PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests

Jun 23 2020

The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more...

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirms UAE’s progressive steps to expand domestic food production towards self-sufficiency

by | News

Jun. 24, 20 | 9:11 am

(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that expanding domestic food production to achieve self-sufficiency is a strategic objective and one of the main pillars of the National Food Security Strategy. His Highness called on young Emiratis to propose innovative solutions and creative ideas that support the UAE’s food security efforts.

Sheikh Mohammed made the remarks today as he visited the Fish Farm in Jebel Ali, Dubai. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit. Upon his arrival, His Highness was welcomed by Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, UAE Minister of State for Food Security.

“Food is a strategic commodity and we look to young Emiratis to propose new ideas and projects to help further enhance food production. We have a clear strategy and sufficient resources to achieve our objectives. We are confident that we can generate practical solutions to achieve self-sufficiency,” said His Highness.

RELATED STORY: Crown Prince of Dubai: We’re fully prepared; have sufficient, strategic food reserves

The Vice President said the country’s ability to ensure sustained flow of food supplies during the exceptional situation created by the COVID-19 outbreak through successful measures implemented by the government showed the strength and resilience of national food security strategies and our capability to respond effectively to the needs of our community. He said UAE markets did not witness any shortage in food supply.

His Highness’s visit to the Fish Market is part of his field tours to review the progress of national projects.

The CEO of the Fish Farm Bader bin Mubarak briefed Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation on the strategy of the farm and its future expansion plans, particularly in the area of cold-water fish, aimed at reducing imports and securing sustainable supplies to local markets.

READ ON: Dubai reassures public of food security with adequate supply for long-term needs

Sheikh Mohammed toured the inland farming facilities that use state of the art technologies to produce high quality fish in a closed containment system. The Fish Farm in Jebel Ali has a facility for breeding fish in a controlled environment. The Fish Farm was incorporated in 2013 with support from Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Fish Farm produces about 3,000 tons of organic fish per year. The farm focuses on building marine fish breeding and hatchery facilities to support local markets through its main facility in Dubai and two branches in Dibba Al Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

