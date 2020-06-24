Sharjah accomplishes COVID-19 tests for over 9,000 gov’t employees

A Filipino community leader in Dubai has asked for the cooperation of DFA officials to initiate efforts to mount a mass repatriation for distressed overseas Filipinos in the UAE who have decided to head back home for good. Kalayaan 2020 - Online Chairman Jason Bucton...
Friends of 70-year-old Filipino suffering from blindness due to glaucoma plead for his return to PH; say he has been stuck in Dubai for 9 years now
Several residents in Dubai have expressed concern for their 70-year-old Filipino friend suffering from blindness due to glaucoma, who has been wanting to go back to the Philippines for nine years now. In a Facebook post, expat Angela Del Rosario said that the health...
OWWA fears bankruptcy by 2021 amid rising number of displaced OFWs
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has expressed concern about the sustainability of its fund if the number of displaced migrant workers continues to increase as a ramification of coronavirus pandemic. OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac told a senate...
DFA reveals plans to open direct repatriation flights from international destinations to Vis-Min areas
The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office for Migrant Workers' Affairs has revealed that the government is already coordinating with relevant agencies to reopen airports in the Philippines following the success of the reopening of Clark International Airport (CRK)...
(WAM) — The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, conducted tests for the early detection of the novel coronavirus for 9,000 Sharjah government employees.
The tests were carried out at the designated testing sites in the cities of Sharjah and the Central and Eastern Regions, to cover all government employees, thus ensuring their safety before returning to workplaces.
RELATED STORY: Sharjah to allow 50% of gov't employees to return to offices
Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, honoured the first line of defence of medical cadres from in the Sharjah Medical Zone, and 38 volunteers from the SDHR, who initiated the organisation of the testing sites, and facilitated the testing process.
Held at the testing site at the headquarters of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, the honouring aims to show appreciation for the tremendous efforts made by the medical and volunteer teams, in preserving the regulatory procedures, and adhering to the preventive measures.
Sharjah to reopen economic, tourism sectors to up to 50% capacity starting June 24
Bin Khadem expressed his deep gratitude for the high directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to implement the medical testing for all employees of the Sharjah government, citizens and residents.
