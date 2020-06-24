Sharjah accomplishes COVID-19 tests for over 9,000 gov’t employees

(WAM) — The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, conducted tests for the early detection of the novel coronavirus for 9,000 Sharjah government employees.

The tests were carried out at the designated testing sites in the cities of Sharjah and the Central and Eastern Regions, to cover all government employees, thus ensuring their safety before returning to workplaces.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah to allow 50% of gov’t employees to return to offices

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, honoured the first line of defence of medical cadres from in the Sharjah Medical Zone, and 38 volunteers from the SDHR, who initiated the organisation of the testing sites, and facilitated the testing process.

Held at the testing site at the headquarters of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, the honouring aims to show appreciation for the tremendous efforts made by the medical and volunteer teams, in preserving the regulatory procedures, and adhering to the preventive measures.

READ ON: Sharjah to reopen economic, tourism sectors to up to 50% capacity starting June 24

Bin Khadem expressed his deep gratitude for the high directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to implement the medical testing for all employees of the Sharjah government, citizens and residents.