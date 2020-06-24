NAIA confirms two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among airport police

Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government. These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that...
An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
MIAA Public Affairs Department officer-in-charge Consuelo Bungag stated that the two cases were asymptomatic and are now under strict home quarantine measures at their respective villages.
To date, the MIAA has around 11 workers at the airport who have tested positive for the viral disease. Of this number, six are permanent employees and two were the aforementioned police officers.
Four out of the eleven employees have already reported back to work after their full recovery from the disease.
In a previous interview, MIAA general manager Ed Monreal said they only receive reports about the NAIA workers infected with Covid-19 from their respective local government units.
Unless their respective barangays report the case to them, the MIAA would not know it, he said.
Monreal said workers at NAIA have been provided with face masks and personnel protective equipment (PPE) based on the guidelines set by the Department of Health, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
They have been reminded to always observe physical distancing and proper hygiene, such as the washing of hands and use of sanitizers, he added.
