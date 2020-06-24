Friends of 70-year-old Filipino suffering from blindness due to glaucoma plead for his return to PH; say he has been stuck in Dubai for 9 years now

Several residents in Dubai have expressed concern for their 70-year-old Filipino friend suffering from blindness due to glaucoma, who has been wanting to go back to the Philippines for nine years now.

In a Facebook post, expat Angela Del Rosario said that the health of Eduardo Cervantes has been deteriorating by the day, and that all he wants is to go back to the Philippines and reunite with his family before he dies.

“Hindi po maganda ang pakiramdam nya, inuubo at hindi kumakain since last night. Hindi na po maganda ang lagay ni Kuya Ed dahil hindi na po sya nakakakita. Araw araw kumakapa na lang siya papunta ng rest room, binibigyan nalang po namin sya ng pagkain araw araw,” she said.

“Lagi nya sinasabi sana makasama nya ang asawa nya bago sya mawala. Hindi po pinabayaan si Kuya Ed ng pamilya niya pero wala rin silang magawa,” Del Rosario added.

Cervantes has been wanting to go home, but circumstances would not allow him, given that there was a civil case filed against him almost a decade ago due to owed money. According to the elderly Filipino, he has already settled it by imprisonment. However, he learned that he could not fly home until the entire amount is fully paid.

Del Rosario said that even if he wants to go to work to earn money and pay the debt, no company will hire him since he was already 61 when he was sued.

The Filipina said that they are providing for his basic needs, but they are having trouble sustaining his growing medical expenses.

“He needs proper care. Wala po kami kapasidad na maibigay lahat ng pangangailangan ng matanda. Pagkain at tirahan wala pong problema. Pero health issues niya po hindi namin kaya,” she added.

As of now, Del Rosario said they are trying to coordinate and reach out with officials and concerned entities to help Cervantes get the help he needs.

“Napakatagal niya pong OFW, nagkamali man po si Kuya Ed sa pagkakautang, pero ‘wag naman po sana siya pabayaan nalang,” the Filipina continued.

SEE ALSO: 6-year-old Filipina abandoned in UAE needs help