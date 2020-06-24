Filipino community leader in Dubai urges DFA to hold mass repatriation for OFWs in need

A Filipino community leader in Dubai has asked for the cooperation of DFA officials to initiate efforts to mount a mass repatriation for distressed overseas Filipinos in the UAE who have decided to head back home for good.

Kalayaan 2020 – Online Chairman Jason Bucton stated that many Filipinos that they have helped through their relief efforts have already expressed their intent and are seeking the help of government officials to help them head back home.

“May mga kababayan din po tayong sumusuko na yung mga walang wala na talaga. I know that the efforts of our consulate is to prioritize visit visa and tourist visa. Yung mga buntis at matatanda. But still meron po tayong mga kababayan na gusto na ring umuwi at they decided to go back home kasi nahihirapan na rin sila dito, probably for those who can’t even afford for their house rents or can’t sustain their needs here in the UAE,” said Bucton during the second episode of the OFW Town Hall together with DFA Undersecretary for Strategic Communications Ernie Abella, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola and Philippine Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes.

He furthered that many of these distressed Filipinos feel that their only consolation during these troubled times is to at least be together with their families.

“Looking at the current situation, it seems that that is their only way to ease physically and emotionally na umuwi na lang sa Pilipinas to be with their loved ones. We are knocking at the door of your hearts and of the government with your assistance and with your guidance, I hope that we are going to consider mass repatriation as well for those na hindi talaga kayang suportahan ang sarili nila,” said Bucton.

Undersecretary Arriola stated that the Philippines has allowed several repatriation flights and acknowledged the sheer numbers of more Filipinos who have expressed their intent to head home.

“Sa repatriation as of now nag cha-charter na talaga tayo ng flights to be able to bring everyone home. Ang estimate po namin, plus or minus 10 percent is that there are around 50,000 Filipinos in distress in the UAE who want to come home. That’s a very, very big number so halos araw-araw po nagpapa-uwi po talaga tayo,” said Undersecretary Arriola.