DFA reveals plans to open direct repatriation flights from international destinations to Vis-Min areas

An Indian couple was found dead inside their villa in Arabian Ranches on June 18 after being killed by an intruder who used to work for them, Dubai police confirmed. In a report by The National, the couple—identified by Indian Consul General in Dubai as Hiren Adhiya...
55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck
MANILA: More than 55,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. Among the latest batch of OFWs who recently came home were 53 seafarers from Amsterdam and 580 Filipinos from Saudi...
4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1
The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (DFA OUMWA) has already facilitated the return of 20,149 land-based distressed OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, and has helped 28,419 sea-based OFWs to be reunited with...
Weddings, event halls to reopen soon in RAK
The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAKDED) has outlined a set of requirements and procedures for reopening wedding and events halls in the Emirate, in line with the precautions set to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19. The new procedures...
The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office for Migrant Workers’ Affairs has revealed that the government is already coordinating with relevant agencies to reopen airports in the Philippines following the success of the reopening of Clark International Airport (CRK) weeks ago.
Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola stated that other airports will soon replicate the processes of both NAIA and CRK towards other airports as well in facilitating the return of OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, but has yet to specify any time frame as to when the other airports would reopen.
“The ideal situation is other airports around the Philippines will be opening up their international airports and will have their own testing also at mas mabilis po iyong turnover,” said Undersecretary Arriola.
RELATED STORY: 4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1
The OUMWA Undersecretary praised the ongoing success of the swift action done by Clark International Airport and marked it as the ‘gold standard’ for facilitating the COVID-19 testing and for sending OFWs home in just a few days’ time.
“Yung nangyayari po ngayon sa Clark is gold standard po talaga iyon. Yung mga dumating ng Saturday, na send-off po ng Tuesday – ganoon kabilis ang proseso. Maswerteng maswerte. May isang grupo po from Dubai na naglanding at ang bilis ng send off nila,” said Undersecretary Arriola.
READ ON: 55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck
She urged Filipinos to be more patient as the Philippine government continues to find ways to make it more convenient for those who will soon return home in the coming months.
“We are beefing up the other international airports but in the mean time, kailangan lang po talaga na we have to subject ourselves to the standard protocol,” said Undersecretary Arriola.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved