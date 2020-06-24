DFA reveals plans to open direct repatriation flights from international destinations to Vis-Min areas

The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office for Migrant Workers’ Affairs has revealed that the government is already coordinating with relevant agencies to reopen airports in the Philippines following the success of the reopening of Clark International Airport (CRK) weeks ago.

Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola stated that other airports will soon replicate the processes of both NAIA and CRK towards other airports as well in facilitating the return of OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, but has yet to specify any time frame as to when the other airports would reopen.

“The ideal situation is other airports around the Philippines will be opening up their international airports and will have their own testing also at mas mabilis po iyong turnover,” said Undersecretary Arriola.

RELATED STORY: 4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1

The OUMWA Undersecretary praised the ongoing success of the swift action done by Clark International Airport and marked it as the ‘gold standard’ for facilitating the COVID-19 testing and for sending OFWs home in just a few days’ time.

“Yung nangyayari po ngayon sa Clark is gold standard po talaga iyon. Yung mga dumating ng Saturday, na send-off po ng Tuesday – ganoon kabilis ang proseso. Maswerteng maswerte. May isang grupo po from Dubai na naglanding at ang bilis ng send off nila,” said Undersecretary Arriola.

READ ON: 55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck

She urged Filipinos to be more patient as the Philippine government continues to find ways to make it more convenient for those who will soon return home in the coming months.

“We are beefing up the other international airports but in the mean time, kailangan lang po talaga na we have to subject ourselves to the standard protocol,” said Undersecretary Arriola.