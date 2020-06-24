COVID-19: UAE reports 450 new cases, total now at 46,133 with two deaths

An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. MIAA Public Affairs Department...
Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs
Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government. These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that...
Mass testing concludes at Mussafah in Abu Dhabi following over 570,000 COVID-19 tests
The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in cooperation with relevant entities, has successfully concluded a six-week screening and testing campaign in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, having fully contained the spread of Covid-19 among the area’s residents. The campaign,...
Sharjah accomplishes COVID-19 tests for over 9,000 gov’t employees
(WAM) -- The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, conducted tests for the early detection of the novel coronavirus for 9,000 Sharjah government employees....
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,291 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 450 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,133.
إجراء 44,291 فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 450 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض #كوفيد19، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإصابات المسجلة في الدولة إلى 46,133 حالة.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 24, 2020
The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 307.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 702 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 34,405.
الإعلان عن تسجيل 702 حالة شفاء جديدة من مرض #كوفيد19، ليبلغ إجمالي حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 34,405 حالة.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 24, 2020
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 11,675 to 11,421 today, June 24.
RELATED STORY: Negative PCR test required for tourists headed to Dubai from July 7
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that the emirate is all set to welcome tourists starting July 7, 2020.
Travelers and tourists are required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports. They can either show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.
Entry of all visitors will be in accordance to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules, and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations.
READ ON: UAE residents, tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to bear costs for mandatory quarantine
