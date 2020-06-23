UAE begins world’s 1st phase III clinical trial of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

Another Filipino frontliner working as a nurse at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has died due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). READ ALSO: 34-year-old Filipino nurse succumbs to COVID-19 in London Marilyn Sabdani worked...
PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests
The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more...
GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps
Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons. The good news is that Facebook has...
COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 380 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,683. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to...
(WAM) — Following a ceremony held today via video conference between Abu Dhabi and Beijing, health authorities from the United Arab Emirates have announced the commencement of the world’s first phase III clinical trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine.
Inspired by the UAE Leadership’s vision and commitment to overcome the pandemic through a global collaborative effort, a clinical cooperation agreement was signed between the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Group 42 (G42), the Abu Dhabi based leading artificial intelligence and cloud computing company. G42 will lead the clinical trial operations in the UAE under the supervision of the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi.
Attending the ceremony in the UAE were Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health & Prevention; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman Department of Health Abu Dhabi; Ni Jian, Chinese ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent and Dr. Jamal Alkaabi, Acting Undersecretary of Department of Health.
In the presence of Liu Jingzhen, Chairman of Sinopharm; Yang Xiaoming, Chairman of Sinopharm CNBG; Li Can, President of Sinopharm International; Hao Peng, Chairman of SASAC; Dr. Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to China, a large delegation of representatives from Sinopharm CNBG and Chinese medical authorities also took part in the ceremony connecting via video conference from the cities of Beijing and Wuhan.
READ ALSO: PH to join clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020
Commenting on the initiative H.E. Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health & Prevention said: “Now more than ever, nations need to work in close partnership between the government and private sectors to create new initiatives, launch programs, develop policies, drive rigorous research, and develop capacity. It is for this reason that the United Arab Emirates welcomes all contributions by countries of the world, innovative entities and creative individuals who are committed to creating opportunities for joint collaboration towards confronting the threat of COVID-19 and defeating this global pandemic.”
The clinical trial process is usually divided into three phases. The first phase mainly looks into the safety of the vaccine. Phase II evaluates immunogenicity and explores the immunization process in a limited number of individuals. Phase III considers the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in a larger population sample. If a vaccine is confirmed safe and effective throughout the entire clinical trial process, the test is considered successful, and the vaccine enters into the large-scale manufacturing phase.
Sinopharm CNBG inactivated vaccine already passed phases I and II clinical trials without showing any serious adverse reactions, with 100% of the volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman Department of Health Abu Dhabi said: “This partnership highlights the UAE’s broad multifaceted approach to combating the virus, which includes innovative research into effective treatments, enhanced testing capabilities, and continuous cooperation with the international community. The UAE will spare no effort in contributing to solutions to the current pandemic, solutions that will aid humanity’s ability to overcome the current pandemic.”
Through this joint collaboration, Group 42 and Sinopharm CNBG aim to accelerate the development of a safe and effective vaccine that could enter the market by the end of 2020 or early 2021 to benefit humanity as a whole.
Today’s clinical trial commencement is the start of a series of national initiatives, to not only foster the population health, but also enhance the UAE’s medical research and development capabilities, including the local capacity to manufacture the vaccine. These initiatives will be communicated on a regular basis as part of the UAE’s commitment to building a prosperous knowledge based economy.
SEE ALSO: 5th COVID-19 vaccine for trial in China – health official
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved