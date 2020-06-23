President Duterte vouches for Duque’s integrity as DOH Secretary

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his optimism in the global fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stating that many countries overseas have already witnessed major breakthroughs when it comes to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. The...
President Rodrigo Duterte vouched for the capabilities and integrity of his Cabinet officials anew following a probe initiated by the office of the Ombudsman due to the alleged irregularities on the response of the Department of Health, spearheaded by Secretary Francisco Duque III.
The probe includes an investigation on DHO’s purchase of over 100,000 test kits, alleged lapses that caused the deaths and infection of health workers in the Philippines, as well as the delayed procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) sets and other protective medical paraphernalia.
President Duterte stated that he is ready to face the team of Ombudsman Samuel Martires to defend the integrity of his cabinet officials.
“With due respect to the Ombudsman, the honorable Martires, he is investigating it. But If I were to be asked, if he were to investigate me, I will go there and tell him that I believe in the honesty and integrity of my people,” said President Duterte.
Known for his strict stance against corrupt government officials, President Duterte expressed his confidence that everyone working under the present cabinet is free from any involvement with the aforementioned anomalies.
“My people here are clean and I still believe in them. But anyway, that’s the situation. I will stake my reputation as President. There are no anomalies taking place,” said President Duterte, who countered that the apparent lack of preparation was actually due to the volume of the demand since the coronavirus was classifed by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.
Despite calls for Duque’s resignation, Malacañang said that Duque continues to have the President’s trust and confidence.
The Palace respects the decision of the Ombudsman to investigate Duque and other officials and employees of the DOH.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace would not interfere with the Ombudsman’s duty and “let the process run its course” since it is an independent constitutional body.
He also urged Duque and the entire DOH to cooperate with the investigation and respect the orders of the Ombudsman.
