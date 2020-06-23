PH mulls providing Php 1,500 internet allowance for educators

The Philippines’ Department of Education is currently looking into the possibility to provide additional allowances for public school teachers to fund their monthly internet connections considering that the upcoming school year will have blended learning, mixing distance and face-to-face learning under the new normal of the country.

DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan stated that the government acknowledges the communication-based expenses of public school teachers, considering that each educator uses the internet for their daily tasks which including teaching their students, coordinating and reporting to their supervisors, reaching out to parents, and engaging in training sessions online.

“Kinikilala natin na iyan ay malaking gastusin ngayon in the delivery modalities in distance, remote, or blended learning (which) we’re going to implement come August 24. Tinitingnan ng mabuti ‘yan ng DepEd in reviewing the allocation for budget and if there are portions where we can give support, we’ll do that,” said Malaluan.

RELATED STORY: TRA empowers UAE’s distance learning efforts with free high-speed internet services

Recently, a group of teachers in the Philippines called the attention of DepEd to provide around one million public school teachers with a monthly allowance of Php1,500 for their internet connection stating that it is now “vital for DepEd’s work-from-home arrangements and distance learning.”

Earlier, Education Secretary Leonor Briones stated that public school could funnel funds from chalk allowance, school maintenance fees, as well as other operational expenses to pay for internet connection fees and help teachers adjust towards the new normal in schools.

READ ON: UAE’s Ministry of Education announces resumption of distance learning