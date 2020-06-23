PH announces 1,150 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 31,825

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded 1,150 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in just a few days, bringing the total number to 31,825.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 8,442, after 299 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 9 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,186

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.