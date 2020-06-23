PH announces 1,150 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 31,825

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will recalibrate its workforce as it grapples with the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In an interview by Inquirer.net, BPI President Cezar Consing said the bank has offered older tenured employees an...
Filipinos rank second in number of regular savers at National Bonds
National Bonds' Labor-Saving Program (Tharaa) has revealed that Filipinos rank second in the number of subscribers to the initiative at 13 percent of the total. The initiative, led in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization (MOHRE), aims to...
President Duterte vouches for Duque’s integrity as DOH Secretary
President Rodrigo Duterte vouched for the capabilities and integrity of his Cabinet officials anew following a probe initiated by the office of the Ombudsman due to the alleged irregularities on the response of the Department of Health, spearheaded by Secretary...
President Duterte expresses optimism in COVID-19 vaccine development worldwide
President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his optimism in the global fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stating that many countries overseas have already witnessed major breakthroughs when it comes to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. The...
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded 1,150 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in just a few days, bringing the total number to 31,825.
DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 8,442, after 299 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.
In addition, the department announced 9 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,186
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
