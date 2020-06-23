GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 380 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,683. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to...
Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions
As part of its efforts to enhance customers’ experience in paying service fees, Ajman Chamber has announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay, creating a seamless customer-centric user experience and a highly secure transaction through its...
PH mulls providing Php 1,500 internet allowance for educators
The Philippines' Department of Education is currently looking into the possibility to provide additional allowances for public school teachers to fund their monthly internet connections considering that the upcoming school year will have blended learning, mixing...
PH announces 1,150 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 31,825
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded 1,150 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in just a few days, bringing the total number to 31,825. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 8,442,...
Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons.
The good news is that Facebook has implemented a tool early June 2020 that allows users to save all of the photos and videos to Google Photos. Here’s how:
– Go to Facebook’s Settings menu at the upper right hand side of your home page.
– Access your Facebook Information, then select the option “Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos”
– Enter your Facebook password.
– Select the destination for your files. Google Photos is the only program associated for exporting files as of the moment. Facebook is expected to add more programs in the coming months.
RELATED STORY: Victim of dummy Facebook account? Here are steps to properly report them as per DOJ
– Select either photos or videos as Facebook only allows one of the two per transfer. Users can redo the process to back up the other option they didn’t select.
– Hit next and provide permission for Facebook for file migration towards Google Photos.
– Log in to your Google Account and confirm the transfer to begin the processing your back up from Facebook to Google.
Depending on the number of your videos and/or photos, the process may take several minutes to hours on end. Note that Google users have a limit of 15GB that is shared across Google Mail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.
