GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps

Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons.

The good news is that Facebook has implemented a tool early June 2020 that allows users to save all of the photos and videos to Google Photos. Here’s how:

– Go to Facebook’s Settings menu at the upper right hand side of your home page.

– Access your Facebook Information, then select the option “Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos”

– Enter your Facebook password.

– Select the destination for your files. Google Photos is the only program associated for exporting files as of the moment. Facebook is expected to add more programs in the coming months.

– Select either photos or videos as Facebook only allows one of the two per transfer. Users can redo the process to back up the other option they didn’t select.

– Hit next and provide permission for Facebook for file migration towards Google Photos.

– Log in to your Google Account and confirm the transfer to begin the processing your back up from Facebook to Google.

Depending on the number of your videos and/or photos, the process may take several minutes to hours on end. Note that Google users have a limit of 15GB that is shared across Google Mail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.