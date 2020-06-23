From early retirement to laying off probationary employees: BPI recalibrates workforce amid COVID-19

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will recalibrate its workforce as it grapples with the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview by Inquirer.net, BPI President Cezar Consing said the bank has offered older tenured employees an early retirement package, which is “voluntary.” As of its 2019 annual report, about 1,286 of its 21,429 employees are aged 50 or above.

“With COVID-19 presenting health risks and accelerating business transformation, we offered a number of our older tenured employees a purely voluntary early retirement package that assured them of preferential retirement terms, to allow them a smooth transition into the next phase of their lives,” said Consing.

The president added that the bank would also lay off around 428 or 30 percent of its probationary employees—accounting for two percent of BPI’s workforce, as per the report by Inquirer.net. However, he said that a huge portion of the affected probationary employees would be offered employment at its bancassurance arm, BPI Philam Life Assurance Corp. (BPLAC), which will focus more on distribution, digitalization, as well as fintech.

“We thank our departing employees for their dedicated service to the bank and wish them all the best in their future,” Inquirer.net quoated Consing as saying.

Some of the union officials, however, feared a “mass layoff” after various members received notices of separation.

According to Inquirer.net’s report, an employee in late May received a memo that read:

“The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an adverse disruption of business operations resulting to necessary changes in the bank’s objectives/targets.

“The bank has also been affected by the quarantine measures imposed by the government, resulting in limited transactions and excess manpower company.

“[BPI] has to take into account the number of employees and their functions, market overlaps, duplication, automation and all other factors relevant for the bank to achieve the desired level of efficiency needed to remain viable in an increasingly competitive industry, particularly under the current harsh business climate of the coronavirus pandemic.”

BPI Southern Luzon union president Carlito Bisa said she and some union officers are afraid that the bank would do mass layoff following the notice. However, she said that the company is not forcing the tenured employees to accept the early retirement package. Of the elderly employees who were offered the separation offer, two have already accepted.

“In fairness, the company is not forcing anyone. I believe it is also giving a little more than [what’s required by the government],” Inquirer.net quoted Bisa as saying.

