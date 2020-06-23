Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Jun 23 20, 6:48 pm

PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests

Jun 23 2020

The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more...

GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps

Jun 23 2020

Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons. The good news is that Facebook has...

COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths

Jun 23 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 380 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,683. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Filipina nurse in Saudi succumbs to COVID-19

by | Global, News

Jun. 23, 20 | 6:48 pm

Another Filipino frontliner working as a nurse at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has died due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

READ ALSO: 34-year-old Filipino nurse succumbs to COVID-19 in London

Marilyn Sabdani worked as a nursing staff at the emergency department of the hospital, as per the report of Saudi newspaper “Okaz.”

According to Moayad Abu Anqab, a spokesman for the city’s health authority Noura, the Filipina had contracted the virus and that adequate medical care was provided to her. However, due to her pre-existing chronic illness, she did not survive the disease.

SEE ALSO: Filipino nurse in UAE succumbs to COVID-19

Jobs

Latest News

Filipina nurse in Saudi succumbs to COVID-19

Filipina nurse in Saudi succumbs to COVID-19

Jun 23, 2020

Another Filipino frontliner working as a nurse at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has died due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). READ ALSO: 34-year-old Filipino nurse succumbs to COVID-19 in London Marilyn Sabdani worked...

PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests

PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests

Jun 23, 2020

The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more...

GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps

GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps

Jun 23, 2020

Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons. The good news is that Facebook has...

COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths

COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths

Jun 23, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 380 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,683. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Global, News
PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests
Published On  June 23, 2020
GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps
Published On  June 23, 2020
COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths
Published On  June 23, 2020
Close