Filipina nurse in Saudi succumbs to COVID-19

Another Filipino frontliner working as a nurse at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah, Saudi Arabia has died due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Marilyn Sabdani worked as a nursing staff at the emergency department of the hospital, as per the report of Saudi newspaper “Okaz.”

According to Moayad Abu Anqab, a spokesman for the city’s health authority Noura, the Filipina had contracted the virus and that adequate medical care was provided to her. However, due to her pre-existing chronic illness, she did not survive the disease.

