COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 380 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,683.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 305.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 657 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 33,703.

This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 11,954 to 11,675 today, June 23.

RELATED STORY: Negative PCR test required for tourists headed to Dubai from July 7 https://filipinotimes.net/news/2020/06/22/negative-pcr-test-required-for-tourists-headed-to-dubai-from-july-7/

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that the emirate is all set to welcome tourists starting July 7, 2020.

Travelers and tourists are required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports. They can either show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.

Entry of all visitors will be in accordance to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules, and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations.

