COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths

As part of its efforts to enhance customers’ experience in paying service fees, Ajman Chamber has announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay, creating a seamless customer-centric user experience and a highly secure transaction through its...
PH mulls providing Php 1,500 internet allowance for educators
The Philippines' Department of Education is currently looking into the possibility to provide additional allowances for public school teachers to fund their monthly internet connections considering that the upcoming school year will have blended learning, mixing...
PH announces 1,150 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 31,825
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded 1,150 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in just a few days, bringing the total number to 31,825. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 8,442,...
From early retirement to laying off probationary employees: BPI recalibrates workforce amid COVID-19
The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will recalibrate its workforce as it grapples with the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In an interview by Inquirer.net, BPI President Cezar Consing said the bank has offered older tenured employees an...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 380 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,683.
The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 305.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 657 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 33,703.
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 11,954 to 11,675 today, June 23.
RELATED STORY: Negative PCR test required for tourists headed to Dubai from July 7 https://filipinotimes.net/news/2020/06/22/negative-pcr-test-required-for-tourists-headed-to-dubai-from-july-7/
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that the emirate is all set to welcome tourists starting July 7, 2020.
Travelers and tourists are required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports. They can either show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.
Entry of all visitors will be in accordance to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules, and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations.
READ ON: UAE residents, tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to bear costs for mandatory quarantine https://filipinotimes.net/news/2020/06/22/uae-residents-tourists-who-test-positive-for-covid-19-to-bear-costs-for-mandatory-quarantine/
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
