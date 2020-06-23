Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions

The Philippines' Department of Education is currently looking into the possibility to provide additional allowances for public school teachers to fund their monthly internet connections considering that the upcoming school year will have blended learning, mixing...
PH announces 1,150 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 31,825
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already recorded 1,150 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in just a few days, bringing the total number to 31,825. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 8,442,...
From early retirement to laying off probationary employees: BPI recalibrates workforce amid COVID-19
The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) will recalibrate its workforce as it grapples with the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In an interview by Inquirer.net, BPI President Cezar Consing said the bank has offered older tenured employees an...
Filipinos rank second in number of regular savers at National Bonds
National Bonds' Labor-Saving Program (Tharaa) has revealed that Filipinos rank second in the number of subscribers to the initiative at 13 percent of the total. The initiative, led in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization (MOHRE), aims to...
As part of its efforts to enhance customers’ experience in paying service fees, Ajman Chamber has announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay, creating a seamless customer-centric user experience and a highly secure transaction through its multiple payment channels and options.
The partnership was cemented in a virtual meeting through the UAE Pass by H.E. Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, and H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber.
H.E. Al Suwaidi underscored that this initiative comes as a result of the department’s unswerving efforts to provide the highest levels of quality and efficiency, through innovative solutions that meet the demand of its members. He noted that Ajman Pay’s various payment channels and options introduce a superior customer experience at par with Ajman’s modern and competitive economy.
“This is a pivotal step in supporting the digital transformation plan in Ajman. This partnership provides us an opportunity to improve the efficiency of our services, supporting the business community, thereby boosting their competitiveness in all fields. We laud the efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance in helping the Chamber meet its needs and aspirations, as well as fulfil its mandate to create an attractive business environment in the emirate,” Al Suwaidi said.
Meanwhile, H.E. Al Ali, affirmed continued support and cooperation with Ajman Chamber in order to meet its objectives of delivering exceptional services. “We are pleased to support the organization in backing businesses through transforming its services into digital. This agreement is a result of the concerted efforts of Ajman’s Department of Finance and Ajman Chamber to reach the best level of service for its members,” he said.
Al Ali furthered that this partnership reflects the crucial role played by Ajman Pay to simplify payment procedures and processes in the emirate and save customers’ time.
The smart payment portal also provides a unified payment system for the Chamber, which offers high capability, timely monitoring of all government revenues. It also assists in creating accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved