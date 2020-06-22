Up to 50% of Sharjah gov’t employees to return to offices from June 28

(WAM) — Under the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, has announced that up to half of the Sharjah Government employees will be allowed to return to their workplaces from Sunday, 28th June, 2020, to strengthen government work and gradually return employees to their workplaces.

The circular issued in this regard specified that the return of 50 percent of employees to the workplaces includes the departments and entities that are willing to receive this percentage of employees and implement this decision. All departments and institutions should be ready to welcome 50 percent of their employees as of Sunday, 5th July 2020.

The circular states that categories mentioned in the previously issued Circular No. (9) of 2020 will continue to be exempted. This applies to those employees working on remote systems in the government departments and institutions, such as pregnant employees, those with disabilities, employees with chronic diseases and weak immune systems, in addition to those from the age group of people over 60 years, as well as females who have children enrolled in education from the ninth grade or less.

The circular also indicates that medical tests, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, would be conducted on the employees returning to work.

The SDHR has stressed the importance of taking all the necessary precautions and complying with social distancing rules among employees, emphasising the need to determine the number of auditors, compliance with safety rules and procedures, to ensure the safety of employees and auditors.

Commenting on this, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of SHRD, confirmed that the decision is being implemented on the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in the Emirate of Sharjah, following all the precautionary measures.

Expressing his appreciation to all of the government entities and the employees who have made tremendous efforts to ensure team spirit and helped to overcome this crisis, he concluded that all the government employees have proven their full capabilities to work remotely. He has also lauded the emirate’s approach to keeping up with all the developments of the consequences of the epidemic globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.