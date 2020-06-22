Up to 50% of Sharjah gov’t employees to return to offices from June 28

President Rodrigo Duterte's legal advisers are expected to submit their inputs on the anti-terror bill this week to the president who's waiting for the feedback from his legal team to be completed. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the...
Abu Dhabi set to adjust bus timings to improve transport coverage this June 26
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that new bus service enhancement will be implemented in Abu Dhabi Region and Al Dhafra Region on Friday, June 26, 2020. This comes in part of ITC’s endeavour...
Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic's four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months. His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al...
Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions towards emirate for one more week starting June 23
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has announced that it is extending travel restrictions towards the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 23....
(WAM) — Under the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, has announced that up to half of the Sharjah Government employees will be allowed to return to their workplaces from Sunday, 28th June, 2020, to strengthen government work and gradually return employees to their workplaces.
The circular issued in this regard specified that the return of 50 percent of employees to the workplaces includes the departments and entities that are willing to receive this percentage of employees and implement this decision. All departments and institutions should be ready to welcome 50 percent of their employees as of Sunday, 5th July 2020.
RELATED STORY: Sharjah to reopen economic, tourism sectors to up to 50% capacity starting June 24
The circular states that categories mentioned in the previously issued Circular No. (9) of 2020 will continue to be exempted. This applies to those employees working on remote systems in the government departments and institutions, such as pregnant employees, those with disabilities, employees with chronic diseases and weak immune systems, in addition to those from the age group of people over 60 years, as well as females who have children enrolled in education from the ninth grade or less.
The circular also indicates that medical tests, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, would be conducted on the employees returning to work.
The SDHR has stressed the importance of taking all the necessary precautions and complying with social distancing rules among employees, emphasising the need to determine the number of auditors, compliance with safety rules and procedures, to ensure the safety of employees and auditors.
READ ON: Sharjah amplifies campaign against COVID-19 with comprehensive contact tracing efforts
Commenting on this, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of SHRD, confirmed that the decision is being implemented on the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in the Emirate of Sharjah, following all the precautionary measures.
Expressing his appreciation to all of the government entities and the employees who have made tremendous efforts to ensure team spirit and helped to overcome this crisis, he concluded that all the government employees have proven their full capabilities to work remotely. He has also lauded the emirate’s approach to keeping up with all the developments of the consequences of the epidemic globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved