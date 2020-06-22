President Duterte awaits inputs from legal advisors on anti-terror bill

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that new bus service enhancement will be implemented in Abu Dhabi Region and Al Dhafra Region on Friday, June 26, 2020. This comes in part of ITC’s endeavour...
Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic's four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months. His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al...
Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions towards emirate for one more week starting June 23
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has announced that it is extending travel restrictions towards the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 23....
Philippine Identification System to hasten process in provision of financial support
The Philippine government is currently exploring ways and means to expedite the processing of the provision of financial aid, especially for the vulnerable sectors - including the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) which would act as the...
President Rodrigo Duterte’s legal advisers are expected to submit their inputs on the anti-terror bill this week to the president who’s waiting for the feedback from his legal team to be completed.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the Department of Justice and the Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel have already provided their inputs, while the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs is also expected to submit their inputs within the week.
“Sa tingin ko po by now, by this week eh maipiprisinta na ang bill itself at ang mga rekomendasyon ng iba’t ibang ahensiya kay Presidente. Hindi ko po alam kung talagang nabasa na niya nang buong-buo kasi hinihintay po natin iyong mga inputs,” said Secretary Roque who also allayed fears that the bill might lapse into a law if left unsigned 30 days after June 9 – the date when the bill reached President Duterte’s office.
RELATED STORY: President Duterte awaits vetting from local officials for anti-terror bill
Secretary Roque affirmed to the public that President Duterte and his legal team are studying each and every provision of the anti-terror law carefully. “Thirty days naman po iyan at matagal pa iyang 30 days na iyan. Hayaan muna nating pag-aralang mabuti ng lahat ng mga opisina dito po sa Malacañang,” said Secretary Roque.
The anti-terrorism bill seeks to amend and improve the provisions of the Human Security Act of 2007 by giving it more teeth. The proposed law allows the detention of suspected terrorists for up to 24 days sans a warrant of arrest.
READ ON: Malacañang confirms receipt of anti-terrorism bill for Duterte’s signature
A person who voluntarily or knowingly joins a terrorist organization will also face 12 years imprisonment.
The opposition and progressive groups have strongly opposed the passage of the measure in Congress over concerns that it would further erode human rights in the country.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved