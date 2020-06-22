Philippines pleads Saudi to extend 72-hr period to repatriate 280 bodies of deceased OFWs

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has announced that ongoing National Screening Programme has effectively reduced rates of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Abu Dhabi city down to less than 1% compared to other regions in...
The Philippine government has appealed to Saudi Arabia to give it ample time to repatriate the bodies of deceased Filipinos who died in the kingdom.
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said they received on June 16 communication from the Saudi government to repatriate the remains of 282 Filipinos within 72 hours. Of whom, 50 succumbed to the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19).
In an interview with The Filipino Times, Bello said, “The Saudi government has advised the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) there to bring home our dead OFWs within 72 hours.”
“Ang sabi ng Saudi government, kung hindi natin iuuwi, ililibing na nila doon,” he said. “The DFA requested for more time to bring them home. Mukha namang positive ang reaksyon ng Saudi government,” he added.
Following IATF protocol, the government decided to request the Gulf state that the 50 cadavers of OFWs who died from COVID-19 be buried in the kingdom.
“Ang decision ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) ay iuwi lang natin yung 232,” Bello said, adding that they are set to charter some flights to repatriate the bodies of the deceased.
The families of the COVID-19 fatalities, meantime, have already been informed about the move.
“‘Yung paglilibing agad sa COVID-19 deaths kasi is non-negotiable, per IATF. Too risky to bring them home,” the labor secretary stressed.
He said that travel disruptions hindered the repatriation of OFWs since border closures were imposed by countries. “Matagal na tayong tumigil [pansamantala sa pagrepatriate ng mga namatay na Filipino] mula noong nagkaroon ng lockdown,” said Bello.
He said some of the 232 Filipinos died from various diseases other than COVID-19 and accidents.
As of June 19, the government recorded some 6,128 Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19. Of whom, nearly 500 have died from the disease. Most of these deaths were recorded in the Middle East, which includes Saudi Arabia.
