Philippine Identification System to hasten process in provision of financial support

The Philippine government is currently exploring ways and means to expedite the processing of the provision of financial aid, especially for the vulnerable sectors – including the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) which would act as the universal ID of the country.

With an accurate national database through the registration of the entire Philippine population, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles states that this will help the government provide aid in a quicker and more efficient manner.

“The challenges the government faced in the distribution of the social amelioration program (SAP) cash subsidies highlight the need for a national ID system,” said Secretary Nograles who chairs the government’s Zero Hunger Task Force.

Secretary Nograles revealed that the Philippine Statistics Authority, which acts as the primary implementing agency that would carry out the provisions of the Philippine Identification System Act of 2018, has announced that registration kits are now available, that the automated biometric system has already been procured, and the service provider is working on the authentication system that would be used to verify persons registered in the PhilSys.

Authorities anticipate the contract for the systems integrator to be awarded this July. All data centres have also been identified by the PSA which are under the Department of Information and Communications Technology. These data centres are also expected to be on board starting the next month.