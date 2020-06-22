Philippine Identification System to hasten process in provision of financial support

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, praised President Rodrigo Duterte's action to sign several of his sponsored bills that aims to expand services and increase bed capacities of three hospitals. The three bills were...
Philippines pleads Saudi to extend 72-hr period to repatriate 280 bodies of deceased OFWs
The Philippine government has appealed to Saudi Arabia to give it ample time to repatriate the bodies of deceased Filipinos who died in the kingdom. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said they received on June 16 communication from the Saudi government to repatriate...
Abu Dhabi city achieves below 1% of confirmed cases per total tests
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has announced that ongoing National Screening Programme has effectively reduced rates of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Abu Dhabi city down to less than 1% compared to other regions in...
WATCH: RAK ruler commends healthcare heroes as shining example for future generation
(WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has urged employees in the emirate to continue working and providing services of the highest quality while adhering to all measures that have been put in place to...
The Philippine government is currently exploring ways and means to expedite the processing of the provision of financial aid, especially for the vulnerable sectors – including the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) which would act as the universal ID of the country.
With an accurate national database through the registration of the entire Philippine population, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles states that this will help the government provide aid in a quicker and more efficient manner.
“The challenges the government faced in the distribution of the social amelioration program (SAP) cash subsidies highlight the need for a national ID system,” said Secretary Nograles who chairs the government’s Zero Hunger Task Force.
Secretary Nograles revealed that the Philippine Statistics Authority, which acts as the primary implementing agency that would carry out the provisions of the Philippine Identification System Act of 2018, has announced that registration kits are now available, that the automated biometric system has already been procured, and the service provider is working on the authentication system that would be used to verify persons registered in the PhilSys.
Authorities anticipate the contract for the systems integrator to be awarded this July. All data centres have also been identified by the PSA which are under the Department of Information and Communications Technology. These data centres are also expected to be on board starting the next month.
