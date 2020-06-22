Monday, June 22, 2020

Jun 22 20, 1:20 pm

Abu Dhabi city achieves below 1% of confirmed cases per total tests

Jun 22 2020

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee has announced that ongoing National Screening Programme has effectively reduced rates of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Abu Dhabi city down to less than 1% compared to other regions in...

Philippine Identification System to hasten process in provision of financial support

by | News

Jun. 22, 20 | 1:20 pm

The Philippine government is currently exploring ways and means to expedite the processing of the provision of financial aid, especially for the vulnerable sectors – including the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) which would act as the universal ID of the country.

With an accurate national database through the registration of the entire Philippine population, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles states that this will help the government provide aid in a quicker and more efficient manner.

“The challenges the government faced in the distribution of the social amelioration program (SAP) cash subsidies highlight the need for a national ID system,” said Secretary Nograles who chairs the government’s Zero Hunger Task Force.

RELATED STORY: Philippine National ID system among President Duterte’s immediate priorities

Secretary Nograles revealed that the Philippine Statistics Authority, which acts as the primary implementing agency that would carry out the provisions of the Philippine Identification System Act of 2018, has announced that registration kits are now available, that the automated biometric system has already been procured, and the service provider is working on the authentication system that would be used to verify persons registered in the PhilSys.

Authorities anticipate the contract for the systems integrator to be awarded this July. All data centres have also been identified by the PSA which are under the Department of Information and Communications Technology. These data centres are also expected to be on board starting the next month.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

