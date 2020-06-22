Monday, June 22, 2020

Jun 22 20, 2:54 pm

Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases

Jun. 22, 20 | 2:54 pm

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic’s four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months.

His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Health stated that the ministry and facility, along with their employees had shared this important milestone that the emirate is winning the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The whole group of Mediclinic hospitals in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are free of COVID-19 patients who have all been discharged proving the private sector’s commitment to cooperating with the government to control this virus. These are all positive indicators of the capability if Abu Dhabi government to control the spread of this virus,” said Al Kaabi.

Filipina nurse Melodie Loraine Ramas, who works at Mediclinic Hospital at the Airport Road lauded the collaborative efforts between the government and private institutions that made the milestone a possibility.

“We have proven that if we work as a team, together we are stronger,” said Ramas.

The milestone is likewise a proof that the government’s mass testing strategy is increasing early detection rates, and reducing the number of cases requiring hospitalisation.

