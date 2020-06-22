Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has announced that it is extending travel restrictions towards the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 23....
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic’s four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months.
His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Health stated that the ministry and facility, along with their employees had shared this important milestone that the emirate is winning the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“The whole group of Mediclinic hospitals in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are free of COVID-19 patients who have all been discharged proving the private sector’s commitment to cooperating with the government to control this virus. These are all positive indicators of the capability if Abu Dhabi government to control the spread of this virus,” said Al Kaabi.
Filipina nurse Melodie Loraine Ramas, who works at Mediclinic Hospital at the Airport Road lauded the collaborative efforts between the government and private institutions that made the milestone a possibility.
“We have proven that if we work as a team, together we are stronger,” said Ramas.
The milestone is likewise a proof that the government’s mass testing strategy is increasing early detection rates, and reducing the number of cases requiring hospitalisation.
الدكتور جمال الكعبي وكيل دائرة الصحة- أبوظبي بالإنابة وجو هيزل مدير المستشفى وموظفون في ميديكلينيك يثمنون تكاتف جهود القطاعين العام والخاص في السيطرة على انتشار فيروس كوفيد-19، ودور تلك الجهود في تحقيق إنجاز خلو مستشفيات ميديكلينيك في إمارة #أبوظبي من مرضى الفيروس. pic.twitter.com/ByFnUMRYkL
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 22, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
