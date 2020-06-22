Monday, June 22, 2020

Jun 22 20, 9:38 pm

Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases

Jun 22 2020

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic's four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months. His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al...

COVID-19: UAE reports 378 new cases, total now at 45,303 with one death

by | News

Jun. 22, 20 | 9:38 pm

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 378 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,303.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 303.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 631 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 33,046.

This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 12,208 to 11,954 today, June 21.

RELATED STORY: Negative PCR test required for tourists headed to Dubai from July 7

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that the emirate is all set to welcome tourists starting July 7, 2020.

Travelers and tourists are required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports. They can either show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.

Entry of all visitors will be in accordance to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules, and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations.

READ ON: UAE residents, tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to bear costs for mandatory quarantine

Latest News

COVID-19: UAE reports 378 new cases, total now at 45,303 with one death

COVID-19: UAE reports 378 new cases, total now at 45,303 with one death

Jun 22, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 378 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,303. إجراء أكثر من 40 ألف فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 378 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض...

Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases

Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases

Jun 22, 2020

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic's four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months. His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close