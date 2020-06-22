Abu Dhabi set to adjust bus timings to improve transport coverage this June 26

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic's four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months. His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al...
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that new bus service enhancement will be implemented in Abu Dhabi Region and Al Dhafra Region on Friday, June 26, 2020.
This comes in part of ITC’s endeavour to improve the quality of services offered as well as creating an integrated and sustainable public transport network.
Here are the bus route modifications and improvements.
Abu Dhabi Region:
– Services 7, 9, 22, 40, 44, 54, 55, 56, 63, 65, 71, 94, X4 and X5 will operate every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.
– Service 23 will operate every 30 minutes during peak hours, and every 60 minutes during off-peak hours.
– Services 102, 160 and 170 will operate every 15 minutes during peak hours.
– Services 175 and 407 will operate every 30 minutes during peak hours.
– Service 43 will be extended to Mushrif Co-Operative Society .
– Service 216 will be extended to Mohamed Bin Zayed City Bus Station via Khalifa Souk.
– Service F1 will operate between Makani Mall and Reef Village via Al Falah.
Al Dhafra Region – Madinat Zayed:
– Service 662 will operate between Jaber Camp and Maraba’a Al Dhafra via Industrial Area.
– Service 663 will provide direct connection between the old industrial area and Madinat Zayed Hospital via Madinat Zayed Bus Station.
– Service 664 will provide direct connection between old industrial area and Baynuna area via Madinat Zayed Bus Station without any transfers.
– Service 665 will operate between Police Station and Camel Farm Khalifa Mosque via Shabiya Difa’a.
Al Ruwais:
– Service 881 will terminate at Ruwais ADWEA and provide direct connectivity between Al Ruwais Central Bus Station, Jebel Al Dhanna Ferry Terminal, and Jebel Dhanna ADNOC.
– Service 882 will terminate at Ruwais Mall and provide direct connectivity between Al Ruwais Central Bus Station and Jebel Dhanna Ferry Terminal.
– Service 880 within Al Ruwais will provide direct connectivity to passengers travelling between Ghayati and Al Ruwais Central Bus Station.
New Bus Service in Al Ruwais: Services 883 and 884 will connect local residential areas with Al Ruwais Hospital and Al Ruwais Mall providing direct connectivity between the Ruwais ADNOC Bus Station and Al Ruwais Central Bus Station to support intercity and regional passenger transfers.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
