Monday, June 22, 2020

Jun 22 20, 1:39 pm

Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases

Jun 22 2020

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic's four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months. His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al...

Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions towards emirate for one more week starting June 23

News

Jun. 22, 20 | 1:39 pm

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has announced that it is extending travel restrictions towards the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 23.

The joint announcement also stated that residents living within the regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) can now move freely without the need for any permits. However, UAE residents from other emirates still need to secure permits.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi city achieves below 1% of confirmed cases per total tests

This is in line with the Abu Dhabi’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

All movement from outside the emirate continues to be restricted with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.

UAE residents who intend to head to Abu Dhabi can apply for a permit through the Abu Dhabi Police Portal: https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit

