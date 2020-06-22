Abu Dhabi extends movement restrictions towards emirate for one more week starting June 23

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that new bus service enhancement will be implemented in Abu Dhabi Region and Al Dhafra Region on Friday, June 26, 2020. This comes in part of ITC’s endeavour...
Four hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of COVID-19 cases
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has announced that all of Mediclinic's four hospitals are now free of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after its extensive support in treating patients with such cases in recent months. His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al...
Philippine Identification System to hasten process in provision of financial support
The Philippine government is currently exploring ways and means to expedite the processing of the provision of financial aid, especially for the vulnerable sectors - including the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) which would act as the...
Senator Bong Go lauds President Duterte’s swift action to upgrade three Philippine gov’t hospitals in provinces
Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, praised President Rodrigo Duterte's action to sign several of his sponsored bills that aims to expand services and increase bed capacities of three hospitals. The three bills were...
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has announced that it is extending travel restrictions towards the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 23.
The joint announcement also stated that residents living within the regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) can now move freely without the need for any permits. However, UAE residents from other emirates still need to secure permits.
RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi city achieves below 1% of confirmed cases per total tests
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ & @DoHSocial, have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am on Tuesday, 23 June pic.twitter.com/sdIAI6dLgx
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 22, 2020
This is in line with the Abu Dhabi’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
All movement from outside the emirate continues to be restricted with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.
UAE residents who intend to head to Abu Dhabi can apply for a permit through the Abu Dhabi Police Portal: https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved