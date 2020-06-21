Sunday, June 21, 2020

Jun 21 20, 9:07 am

Dubai Police investigators reveal real cause of Dubai Expo 2020 blaze

Jun 21 2020

(WAM) -- Forensic fire investigation experts and criminologists at Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation, CID, have revealed the cause of a fire that broke out at the Expo 2020 Dubai under-construction site. The investigators conducted 12...

Solar eclipse in UAE to take place today, June 21

Jun 21 2020

The UAE Space Agency has announced that the country will be witnessing a solar eclipse today, June 21. Eng. Mohammed Shawkat Awda, Representative of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Center, stressed that the partial solar eclipse can be seen in all Arab...

UAE mulls plans to reopen schools, universities in September

Jun 21 2020

WAM: The Education and Human Resources Council, at a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was briefed on the Ministry of Education’s plan and vision on the possibility of re-opening educational institutions across the country. During the...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

UAE to hold air show to honor frontliners from June 21

by | News

Jun. 21, 20 | 9:07 am

(WAM) — The UAE Air Force’s aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, will be seen in the skies over a number of the country’s hospitals for three days starting Sunday, June 21, in an initiative of appreciation by the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces for the nation’s medical teams and staff.

The initiative translates a message of gratitude by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who has many a time appreciated the fundamental role played by the nation’s doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrative and technical staff, who are working round the clock under tough circumstances to ensure public safety and health in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: UAE to give bonuses to health workers, medical staff

The display will start in Abu Dhabi on Sunday by flying in over Al Rahba Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Zayed Military Hospital, Emirates Humanitarian City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain at 5.30- 6.30 p.m. On the second day, Al Fursan will fly over Al Dhafra Hospital in Madinat Zayed starting 5.30 p.m.

On the third day, they will be seen in the skies of Dubai, flying over the Kuwait Hospital, as well as in Sharjah over Al Kuwait Hospital as well. In Ajman, they will perform over the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, while in Umm Al Qaiwain they will be watched over the Field Hospital. In Ras Al Khaimah, the team will be seen over the Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital. In Khorfakkan, they will display over Khorfakkan Hospital, and over the Field Hospital and Masafi Hospital in Fujairah. Their displays will be from 5.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

READ ON: Several Dubai hospitals now rid of COVID-19 cases – official

The Al Furan team have invited the public to share these moments of pride and unity with the Armed Forces in appreciation of the nation’s first line of defence for their tireless efforts and eminent role in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobs

Latest News

UAE to hold air show to honor frontliners from June 21

UAE to hold air show to honor frontliners from June 21

Jun 21, 2020

(WAM) -- The UAE Air Force's aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, will be seen in the skies over a number of the country's hospitals for three days starting Sunday, June 21, in an initiative of appreciation by the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces for the nation's...

Solar eclipse in UAE to take place today, June 21

Solar eclipse in UAE to take place today, June 21

Jun 21, 2020

The UAE Space Agency has announced that the country will be witnessing a solar eclipse today, June 21. Eng. Mohammed Shawkat Awda, Representative of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Center, stressed that the partial solar eclipse can be seen in all Arab...

UAE mulls plans to reopen schools, universities in September

UAE mulls plans to reopen schools, universities in September

Jun 21, 2020

WAM: The Education and Human Resources Council, at a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was briefed on the Ministry of Education’s plan and vision on the possibility of re-opening educational institutions across the country. During the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
MoHAP in visit to Fujairah hospital ensures continuous responsive measures for COVID-19
Published On  June 21, 2020
Dubai Police investigators reveal real cause of Dubai Expo 2020 blaze
Published On  June 21, 2020
Solar eclipse in UAE to take place today, June 21
Published On  June 21, 2020
Close