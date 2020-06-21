UAE to hold air show to honor frontliners from June 21

(WAM) — The UAE Air Force’s aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, will be seen in the skies over a number of the country’s hospitals for three days starting Sunday, June 21, in an initiative of appreciation by the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces for the nation’s medical teams and staff.

The initiative translates a message of gratitude by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who has many a time appreciated the fundamental role played by the nation’s doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrative and technical staff, who are working round the clock under tough circumstances to ensure public safety and health in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The display will start in Abu Dhabi on Sunday by flying in over Al Rahba Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Zayed Military Hospital, Emirates Humanitarian City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain at 5.30- 6.30 p.m. On the second day, Al Fursan will fly over Al Dhafra Hospital in Madinat Zayed starting 5.30 p.m.

On the third day, they will be seen in the skies of Dubai, flying over the Kuwait Hospital, as well as in Sharjah over Al Kuwait Hospital as well. In Ajman, they will perform over the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, while in Umm Al Qaiwain they will be watched over the Field Hospital. In Ras Al Khaimah, the team will be seen over the Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital. In Khorfakkan, they will display over Khorfakkan Hospital, and over the Field Hospital and Masafi Hospital in Fujairah. Their displays will be from 5.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The Al Furan team have invited the public to share these moments of pride and unity with the Armed Forces in appreciation of the nation’s first line of defence for their tireless efforts and eminent role in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.