Solar eclipse in UAE to take place today, June 21

The UAE Space Agency has announced that the country will be witnessing a solar eclipse today, June 21.

Eng. Mohammed Shawkat Awda, Representative of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Center, stressed that the partial solar eclipse can be seen in all Arab countries except the Kingdom of Morocco and most areas in Mauritania while an annular eclipse can be seen in parts of Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

This celestial phenomenon is expected to last for at least three hours, beginning from around 8:14:47 AM, and will end at around 11:12:04 am, according to an official tweet from the agency.

UAE Space Agency reminds those who wish to view the phenomenon of the following safety precautions:

– Don’t look directly at the sun or through regular sunglasses or with cros-polarized filters

– Don’t look at the sun through a damaged telescope without checking it

– Use glasses specially made for solar viewing or solar filters

– Only use metallic body telescopes and don’t use plastic pieces

Eng. Awda also pointed out that an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is located between the Earth and the Sun, and its apparent diameter is slightly smaller than the apparent diameter of the Sun.

He then noted that in Arab countries, the areas that will witness an annular eclipse are located within a narrow strip starting from southern Sudan with a width of 65 kilometres, adding that the eclipse will travel east and continue decreasing in view while passing over Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman, with its width in the east of Oman becoming only 33 kilometres. Some areas of these countries will witness an annular eclipse while their remaining areas, as well as other Arab countries, will witness a partial eclipse, he further added.