Sunday, June 21, 2020

Jun 21 20, 8:01 am

UAE mulls plans to reopen schools, universities in September

Jun 21 2020

WAM: The Education and Human Resources Council, at a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was briefed on the Ministry of Education’s plan and vision on the possibility of re-opening educational institutions across the country. During the...

UAE reports 388 new cases, total now at 44,533 with one death

Jun 20 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 34,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,533. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...

COVID-19: 393 new cases in UAE, total now at 44,145 with two deaths

Jun 19 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 393 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,145. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...

COVID-19: UAE reaches over 30,000 recoveries

Jun 18 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 43,752. The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to...

Solar eclipse in UAE to take place today, June 21

Jun. 21, 20

Jun. 21, 20 | 8:01 am

The UAE Space Agency has announced that the country will be witnessing a solar eclipse today, June 21.

Eng. Mohammed Shawkat Awda, Representative of the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Center, stressed that the partial solar eclipse can be seen in all Arab countries except the Kingdom of Morocco and most areas in Mauritania while an annular eclipse can be seen in parts of Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

This celestial phenomenon is expected to last for at least three hours, beginning from around 8:14:47 AM, and will end at around 11:12:04 am, according to an official tweet from the agency.

UAE Space Agency reminds those who wish to view the phenomenon of the following safety precautions:

– Don’t look directly at the sun or through regular sunglasses or with cros-polarized filters

– Don’t look at the sun through a damaged telescope without checking it

– Use glasses specially made for solar viewing or solar filters

– Only use metallic body telescopes and don’t use plastic pieces

Eng. Awda also pointed out that an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is located between the Earth and the Sun, and its apparent diameter is slightly smaller than the apparent diameter of the Sun.

He then noted that in Arab countries, the areas that will witness an annular eclipse are located within a narrow strip starting from southern Sudan with a width of 65 kilometres, adding that the eclipse will travel east and continue decreasing in view while passing over Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman, with its width in the east of Oman becoming only 33 kilometres. Some areas of these countries will witness an annular eclipse while their remaining areas, as well as other Arab countries, will witness a partial eclipse, he further added.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

