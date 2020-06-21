Sunday, June 21, 2020

Jun 21 20, 4:00 pm

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Sharjah to reopen economic, tourism sectors to up to 50% capacity starting June 24

by | News

Jun. 21, 20 | 4:00 pm

The emirate of Sharjah has announced that it would soon allow the reopening of the majority of businesses and tourism-related activities beginning Wednesday, June 24.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Chairman of the Executive Council the emirate, the transition of Sharjah into the second phase follows continuous preventive and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as per reports from Sharjah News.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah’s tourist destinations all set to welcome visitors

Sharjah is expected to reopen public spaces such as beaches, cinemas, restaurants, swimming pools, parks and more with a capacity limit of up to 50% only in adherance to the social distancing rules and guidelines of the UAE.

All residents and tourists headed to the emirate are advised of general measures such as wearing safety masks and gloves all the time.

READ ON: Sharjah amplifies campaign against COVID-19 with comprehensive contact tracing efforts

Employees are obliged to do COVID-19 testing to ensure that all of them test negative for the said virus. During their working hourse, part of their new task is to ensure proper sanitation at all areas which are frequented by visitors at regular intervals.

Jobs

Latest News

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
COVID-19: 392 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 44,925 with one death
Published On  June 21, 2020
PH breaches 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 653 new cases, 19 deaths
Published On  June 21, 2020
Int’l air orgs urge gov’ts in the Middle East to implement global guidelines to restart aviation
Published On  June 21, 2020
Close