Sharjah to reopen economic, tourism sectors to up to 50% capacity starting June 24

The emirate of Sharjah has announced that it would soon allow the reopening of the majority of businesses and tourism-related activities beginning Wednesday, June 24.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Chairman of the Executive Council the emirate, the transition of Sharjah into the second phase follows continuous preventive and precautionary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as per reports from Sharjah News.

Sharjah is expected to reopen public spaces such as beaches, cinemas, restaurants, swimming pools, parks and more with a capacity limit of up to 50% only in adherance to the social distancing rules and guidelines of the UAE.

All residents and tourists headed to the emirate are advised of general measures such as wearing safety masks and gloves all the time.

Employees are obliged to do COVID-19 testing to ensure that all of them test negative for the said virus. During their working hourse, part of their new task is to ensure proper sanitation at all areas which are frequented by visitors at regular intervals.