PH breaches 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 653 new cases, 19 deaths

Various international aviation associations are calling on governments in the Middle East to implement new global guidelines in flying to ensure a harmonized restart of aviation in the region, especially since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has heavily impacted the...
LIST: UAE Health Ministry outlines resumption of health services from June 21
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the gradual resumption of suspended health services in its health facilities starting June 21. MoHAP said in a statement that following service suspension in light of COVID-19, hospitals will now be...
Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE
Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21. The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual. John Andrew Bondaon...
Only Filipinos with residence, work visas allowed to leave PH to travel to UAE
The Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines has announced that only Filipinos who possess valid working or residence visas will be allowed to leave the Philippines to head towards the UAE as part of the preventive measures against the coronavirus disease...
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 30,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 30,052.
DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands a 7,893, after 243 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.
In addition, the department announced 19 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,169.
President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.
Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.
Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.
