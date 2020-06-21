Sunday, June 21, 2020

Jun 21 20, 2:48 pm

Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE

Jun 21 2020

Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21. The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual. John Andrew Bondaon...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

PH breaches 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 653 new cases, 19 deaths

by | News

Jun. 21, 20 | 2:48 pm

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 30,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 30,052.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands a 7,893, after 243 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced 19 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 1,169.

President Rodrigo Duterte maintains the general community quarantine (GCQ) status in Metro Manila until June 30, along with Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City in Region II; Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City in Region III; Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Davao City, and Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Cebu City has been placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) after a spike in the number of cases in the city.

Talisay City, a component city under the province of Cebu, has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), while the rest of the country will remain under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) also until June 30.

Jobs

Latest News

Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE

Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE

Jun 21, 2020

Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21. The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual. John Andrew Bondaon...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Int’l air orgs urge gov’ts in the Middle East to implement global guidelines to restart aviation
Published On  June 21, 2020
LIST: UAE Health Ministry outlines resumption of health services from June 21
Published On  June 21, 2020
Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE
Published On  June 21, 2020
Close