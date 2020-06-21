Only Filipinos with residence, work visas allowed to leave PH to travel to UAE

The emirate of Sharjah has announced that it would soon allow the reopening of the majority of businesses and tourism-related activities beginning Wednesday, June 24. In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown...
COVID-19: 392 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 44,925 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 48,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 392 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,925. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 48,000...
PH breaches 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 653 new cases, 19 deaths
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 30,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 30,052. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Int’l air orgs urge gov’ts in the Middle East to implement global guidelines to restart aviation
Various international aviation associations are calling on governments in the Middle East to implement new global guidelines in flying to ensure a harmonized restart of aviation in the region, especially since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has heavily impacted the...
The Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines has announced that only Filipinos who possess valid working or residence visas will be allowed to leave the Philippines to head towards the UAE as part of the preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Apart from valid work or residence permits, only Filipinos who posses diplomatic passports, those with special permission by the foreign government, individuals with essential travel purposes, as well as citizens of the country of destination will be allowed to leave the Philippines.
In its latest advisory, the DFA has outlined travel restrictions towards the majority of countries around the world, separated into several regions: the Middle East and Africa, Europe and the Americas. It specifies whether Filipinos are allowed to travel to and from the specified country and whether there are particular restrictions set in place.
RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE outlines travel protocols for citizens, residents intending to head out of country
DFA also advises those with valid work or residence visas to consult with relevant authorities prior to booking their flight tickets.
“Travelers, even with valid visas or confirmed flights, should consult with relevant Embassies or Consulates of the destination country and ports of transit before booking the ticket. It is always best to check ahead of travel dates with the airlines that will be used for departure,” said the DFA in its announcement.
READ ON: UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country
In the UAE, those who have valid residence visas should secure an entry permit through the portal of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship prior to booking their flights.
The entry permit will then be valid for 21 days upon issuance.
