Only Filipinos with residence, work visas allowed to leave PH to travel to UAE

The Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines has announced that only Filipinos who possess valid working or residence visas will be allowed to leave the Philippines to head towards the UAE as part of the preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Apart from valid work or residence permits, only Filipinos who posses diplomatic passports, those with special permission by the foreign government, individuals with essential travel purposes, as well as citizens of the country of destination will be allowed to leave the Philippines.

In its latest advisory, the DFA has outlined travel restrictions towards the majority of countries around the world, separated into several regions: the Middle East and Africa, Europe and the Americas. It specifies whether Filipinos are allowed to travel to and from the specified country and whether there are particular restrictions set in place.

DFA also advises those with valid work or residence visas to consult with relevant authorities prior to booking their flight tickets.

“Travelers, even with valid visas or confirmed flights, should consult with relevant Embassies or Consulates of the destination country and ports of transit before booking the ticket. It is always best to check ahead of travel dates with the airlines that will be used for departure,” said the DFA in its announcement.

In the UAE, those who have valid residence visas should secure an entry permit through the portal of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship prior to booking their flights.

The entry permit will then be valid for 21 days upon issuance.