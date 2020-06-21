Sunday, June 21, 2020

Abu Dhabi parking fee suspension ends June 30

Jun 21 2020

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced to the public that the fees for Mawaqif (parking fees) will soon return starting July 1, from 8:00 am onwards. Parking fees in the said emirate had been suspended for three months as part of the UAE...

Robot-operated café opens in Dubai

Jun 21 2020

A café and fast-food restaurant which is operated by robots has recently opened in Dubai, Al Khaleej reported. The 7.2-million worth establishment, DJ World, currently uses an artificial intelligence system and advanced technology to conduct basic operations without...

Abu Dhabi issues new guidelines for reopening of cafés, restaurants

Jun 21 2020

The Abu Dhabi government has announced new safety rules for restaurants and coffee shops operating outside the emirate’s shopping malls. The authorities, for one, have increased the limit for the establishments’ capacity to 40 percent, from 30 percent when they were...

Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE

News

Jun. 21, 20 | 2:00 pm

Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21.

The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual.

John Andrew Bondaon Librando showed high-resolution images of the eclipse he captured in Al Ain.

 

 

Meanwhile, netizen Ana Beatriz De Guzman, was able to take a video of the darker-than-usual skies in Dubai.

 

