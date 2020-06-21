Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE

Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21.

The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual.

John Andrew Bondaon Librando showed high-resolution images of the eclipse he captured in Al Ain.

Meanwhile, netizen Ana Beatriz De Guzman, was able to take a video of the darker-than-usual skies in Dubai.