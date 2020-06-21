Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE

The Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines has announced that only Filipinos who possess valid working or residence visas will be allowed to leave the Philippines to head towards the UAE as part of the preventive measures against the coronavirus disease...
Abu Dhabi parking fee suspension ends June 30
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced to the public that the fees for Mawaqif (parking fees) will soon return starting July 1, from 8:00 am onwards. Parking fees in the said emirate had been suspended for three months as part of the UAE...
Robot-operated café opens in Dubai
A café and fast-food restaurant which is operated by robots has recently opened in Dubai, Al Khaleej reported. The 7.2-million worth establishment, DJ World, currently uses an artificial intelligence system and advanced technology to conduct basic operations without...
Abu Dhabi issues new guidelines for reopening of cafés, restaurants
The Abu Dhabi government has announced new safety rules for restaurants and coffee shops operating outside the emirate’s shopping malls. The authorities, for one, have increased the limit for the establishments’ capacity to 40 percent, from 30 percent when they were...
Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21.
The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual.
John Andrew Bondaon Librando showed high-resolution images of the eclipse he captured in Al Ain.
Meanwhile, netizen Ana Beatriz De Guzman, was able to take a video of the darker-than-usual skies in Dubai.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
