Int’l air orgs urge gov’ts in the Middle East to implement global guidelines to restart aviation

Various international aviation associations are calling on governments in the Middle East to implement new global guidelines in flying to ensure a harmonized restart of aviation in the region, especially since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has heavily impacted the industry in the region.

In a report by Al Khaleej, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific, and the International Civil Aviation Organization Middle East (ICAO MID) are encouraging the governments in the region to enforce the guidelines incorporated in the Takeoff: Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis—which was approved by the ICAO Council on June 1.

ICAO has proposed a phased approach in restarting the industry, recommending measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 among travelers.

READ ALSO: Airline in UAE announces staff pay cut for three months amid COVID-19

These include physical distancing; wearing of face coverings and masks; routine sanitation and disinfection of all areas; health screening, which could include pre- and post-flight self-declarations, temperature screening, and visual observation; contact tracing; passenger health declaration forms; using electronic tools; and reliable testing becomes available, among others.

Mohamed Samawi, Acting Regional Director of the ICAO, said that aviation is one of the main factors for the economies of the region and that helping the sector recover will be crucial in the region’s economic recovery.

“The principles, recommendations and guidelines issued by the ICAO Civil Aviation Industry Rescue Task Force (CART) provide an essential pillar for governments to resume aviation while ensuring that public safety principles are achieved. Governments and all parties involved must make the right decisions to ensure that passengers can safely return to airspace,” he said.

Mohamed Ali Al-Bakri, Regional Vice President of the IATA for Africa and the Middle East, meanwhile, noted that they are relying on the Middle East to implement the said measures because the world needs to travel again in order to support economies.

“The sector is facing its biggest challenge in its history, and we must all cooperate to restore the sector to its previous role in a smooth, flexible and risk-free manner as possible. We will continue our cooperation with all countries to implement these guidelines in the most expeditious and efficient way,” Al-Bakri said.

The aviation industry in the Middle East has suffered a massive blow from the pandemic, with demand in passenger volumes predicted to fall by 56 percent for airlines and 47 percent for airports this year. Airlines are also forecasted to lose USD4.8 billion this year as revenues from passengers decline by USD24 billion.

SEE ALSO: Thousands of airline workers to lose jobs due to Covid-19