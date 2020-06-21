COVID-19: 392 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 44,925 with one death

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 30,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 30,052. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Int’l air orgs urge gov’ts in the Middle East to implement global guidelines to restart aviation
Various international aviation associations are calling on governments in the Middle East to implement new global guidelines in flying to ensure a harmonized restart of aviation in the region, especially since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has heavily impacted the...
LIST: UAE Health Ministry outlines resumption of health services from June 21
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the gradual resumption of suspended health services in its health facilities starting June 21. MoHAP said in a statement that following service suspension in light of COVID-19, hospitals will now be...
Netizens share images, clips of solar eclipse in UAE
Few Filipinos in the UAE share their captured images and clips of the partial solar eclipse on June 21. The eclipse, which occurred from 8:14 AM to 11:12 AM, blocked more than 80 per cent of the sun — leaving the skies much darker than usual. John Andrew Bondaon...
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 48,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 392 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,925.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 48,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 392 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 44,925. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 21, 2020
The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 302.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 661 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 32,415.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 32,415 with 661 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 21, 2020
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 12,478 to 12,208 today, June 21.
RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE outlines new travel rules for citizens, residents intending to head out of country
In an online press briefing Wednesday night, Dr Saif Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said they classified travel destinations into three categories, namely: low risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel; medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency; and high-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned.
Under the medium-risk nations category, travelers from the UAE will only be allowed to fly to their destination for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, as well as diplomatic and official missions.
Dr. Dhaheri added that all travelers must have complied with a set of protocols before departure and upon return to the UAE, including medical tests, travel registration, quarantine, self-follow-up of traveler’s health status and awareness of the precautionary measures.
READ ON: UAE implements mandatory regulations for citizens, residents returning back to country
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved