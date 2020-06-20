UAE reports 388 new cases, total now at 44,533 with one death

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 34,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,533.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 393 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 44,145. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 19, 2020

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 301.

Also, @mohapuae announced the death of one person who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 301. The Ministry of Health and Prevention expressed sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 20, 2020

In addition, the UAE has reported over 758 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 31,754.

This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 12,849 to 12,478 today, June 20.

In an online press briefing Wednesday night, Dr Saif Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said they classified travel destinations into three categories, namely: low risk nations to which all citizens and residents are allowed to travel; medium-risk nations to which only a limited category of citizens are allowed to travel to in case of emergency; and high-risk countries to which travel is categorically banned.

Under the medium-risk nations category, travelers from the UAE will only be allowed to fly to their destination for necessary medical reasons, visiting first-degree family members, or for military, as well as diplomatic and official missions.

Dr. Dhaheri added that all travelers must have complied with a set of protocols before departure and upon return to the UAE, including medical tests, travel registration, quarantine, self-follow-up of traveler’s health status and awareness of the precautionary measures.

